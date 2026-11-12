AHF Nigeria launches comic magazine Amina's First Flow to tackle menstrual stigma

AHF Nigeria unveiled a 26-page comic magazine in Abuja to improve menstrual health education and reduce stigma among adolescent girls, with plans to translate it into local languages and partner with the Federal Ministry of Education.

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja launched a 26-page comic magazine titled Amina's First Flow to improve menstrual health education among adolescent girls and address the stigma surrounding menstruation in Nigeria.

The magazine uses illustrations and relatable stories to explain menstrual hygiene, correct misconceptions, and encourage open conversations about periods. Globally, nearly 2 billion people menstruate, with 500 million experiencing period poverty. Period poverty refers to inadequate access to menstrual products, sanitation facilities, and information needed to manage menstruation safely and with dignity. AHF said providing easily relatable information is needed to change the tide and attract the attention of young women and girls.

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Steve Aborisade Addresses Menstrual Stigma

Speaking at the launch, AHF Nigeria's Senior Advocacy and Marketing Manager, Steve Aborisade, said the initiative was designed to make menstrual health information more accessible and appealing to adolescents and young women. He said the stigma associated with menstruation remains a major challenge to menstrual health education, particularly in communities where cultural beliefs discourage open discussions about periods.

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We reckon that the target audience for the comic magazine would find the message in it interesting and easily embrace it for their benefit, and they too can help share the message accordingly, Mr Aborisade said. He stressed the need to spread awareness on menstrual education among adolescents and young women, especially to remove the stigmatisation that has posed challenges to campaigns over the years.

Amina's First Flow highlights challenges girls face in managing menstruation, including limited access to accurate information, harmful cultural beliefs and misconceptions about menstrual health. It also provides practical guidance on maintaining personal hygiene during menstruation and encourages boys and men to support menstrual health education. In many communities, taboos prevent open discussion about menstruation, limit access to accurate sexual and reproductive health information, and discourage people from seeking care.

AHF Targets Cultural Taboos With Comic

According to AHF, menstrual health education is important in addressing the shame and discrimination experienced by girls and young women. The organisation noted that cultural taboos in some communities prevent girls from discussing menstruation openly, accessing reliable reproductive health information or seeking appropriate care. It said the comic format was intended to make the information easier for young readers to understand and share with their peers.

The AHF Nigeria Country Programme Director, Echey Ijezie, who presided over the launch at the Abuja office, said the organisation planned to translate the magazine into several Nigerian languages to reach more girls, particularly those who may have difficulty accessing menstrual health information in English. He said AHF would also explore collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education to distribute the publication through educational and community outreach programmes.

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Plans To Translate Magazine Into Local Languages

It is imperative to ensure that our target audience is reached in the near future. We would work with the Federal Ministry of Education and explore the outreaches to use them as education and awareness tools, Mr Ijezie said. He explained that producing the magazine in local languages would help broaden its reach and make the information more accessible to its intended audience.

Also speaking, the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, said the ministry would support AHF's efforts to improve girls' welfare and development in Nigeria. Mrs Suleiman-Ibrahim, who was represented by Osaro Osa-Jarikre of the Child Development Department, said the ministry intended to incorporate AHF's programmes into a forthcoming policy initiative.

Ministry Of Women Affairs Backs Initiative

Our ministry has resolved to carry the AHF along in the various programmes we have designed for the girl child in Nigeria, and we are also ready to offer needed support to the foundation in its quest to upgrade the Nigerian young generation, Mrs Osa-Jarikre said. She described the foundation as an important partner in advancing programmes aimed at improving girls' wellbeing. The launch was attended by representatives of civil society organisations, health professionals and youth-focused groups.

Among those present were AHF Nursing Manager Charity Awunor; AHF State Clinical Coordinator Ugochi Ajaero; Binta Suleiman Jalo, Programme Officer at the Kids and Teens Resource Centre, Abuja; Taiwo Ajani of Lawyers Alert, Abuja; representatives of civil society organisations and members of the Girls Act.