Mooentertainment presents Ahebi: The Woman King in Abuja on December 5, a drama about Ahebi Ugbabe, the only woman to become a king in colonial Nigeria.

Mooentertainment will present its much-anticipated drama, Ahebi: The Woman King, in Abuja on December 5. The production tells the remarkable story of Ahebi Ugbabe, the only woman to become a king in colonial Nigeria.

The play is Mooentertainment's first outing and aims to make it memorable. The stage production explores themes of power, love, ambition and resilience. It offers audiences a compelling account of a woman who defied the limitations imposed on women in her time. She attained an extraordinary position of authority in a society that gave women few political opportunities.

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Chronicle Of Ahebi Ugbabe Journey

Written by Dr Ikechukwu Erojikwe and Chinonso Moses Udeh, the play chronicles Ahebi's journey from obscurity and servitude. She became a Warrant Chief and eventually the Eze of Enugu-Ezike during the colonial era. Her life included many twists and turns before she rose to prominence. Ahebi escaped servitude and traded in Igala.

She became a mistress, learned different languages, and eventually served as an interpreter. Her growing influence earned her the positions of headman and Warrant Chief. She then consolidated enough power to become a female traditional ruler, an exceptional achievement in colonial Nigeria. Erojikwe, who also directs the play, said Ahebi's story deserved wider recognition because of its historical significance.

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He disclosed that the production team had been researching her life since 2017. He added that many remarkable Nigerian stories remained forgotten and deserved to be brought to national and international audiences. According to him, the production has been carefully developed to deliver an engaging theatrical experience. It uses music, spectacle and compelling storytelling.

Mooentertainment Contribution Preserving History

He described the play as Mooentertainment's contribution to preserving history through dramatic storytelling. He expressed the company's determination to make its first outing memorable. The production features veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwo. She appears alongside Boma Ilamina-Eremie, Grace Okonkwo, Kelechi Moses and other thespians.

Produced by Chinonso Udeh, the over-one-hour drama promises to bring an extraordinary chapter of Nigerian history to life. It examines the complexities of power, leadership and the enduring strength of women.