Agro-Rangers Neutralise Suspected Kidnappers/Bandits, Arrest Two

The Agro-Rangers Unit of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, engaged suspected kidnappers and bandits in a gun duel, leading to the neutralisation of one suspect and the arrest of two others in Iseyin axis of the state. Recovered exhibits include one cartridge gun, ammunition shells, two cutlasses, one metal rod, and assorted charms.

The operatives of the Agro-Rangers Unit of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command , engaged suspected kidnappers and bandits in a gun duel , leading to the neutralisation of one suspect and the arrest of two others .

Following a distress call, the Agro-Rangers Unit and other security agencies were mobilised to the area. The Agro-Rangers operatives encountered a group of five armed suspects who immediately opened fire on the personnel. The Agro-Rangers team responded tactically, resulting in a gun duel that lasted several minutes. Due to the superior firepower and professionalism displayed by the Agro-Rangers operatives during the encounter, one of the suspected kidnappers/bandits was neutralised at the scene, while two suspects were arrested alive





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National Security Nigeria Security And Civil Defence Corps Oyo State Command Agro-Rangers Unit Suspected Kidnappers And Bandits Gun Duel Neutralisation Of One Suspect Arrest Of Two Others Distress Call Mobilised To The Area Encountered A Group Of Five Armed Suspects Neutralised At The Scene Arrested Alive Superior Firepower Professionalism Recent Gun Duel Superior Firepower Professionalism Recent Gun Duel

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