A new report on Kano's technology ecosystem ranks agriculture as the second-largest sector after ICT, reveals a significant gender gap with women at 22 per cent, and identifies funding and awareness as major challenges.

A new report on Kano State's technology and innovation ecosystem has ranked agriculture as the second-largest sector for technology-related activities, behind only information and communications technology.

Kano Tech Report Reveals Significant Gender Gap

The Kano Technology and Innovation Ecosystem Intelligence Report 2026 also revealed a significant gender gap, with women accounting for only 22 per cent of respondents compared with 78 per cent for men. The findings were unveiled on Thursday in Kano by Ahmed Idris, Executive Director of Enovate Lab, at the official launch of the report.

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The report was produced by a consortium of stakeholders in the digital entrepreneurship industry to guide policy decisions, attract investment and strengthen the digital economy in Kano. Idris explained the initiative was anchored on strengthening the limited national visibility of Kano's growing technology and innovation sector.

He noted that Kano is often rated poorly in technology and the digital economy while attention mostly focuses on Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja, despite the presence of innovative young people and organisations in the state. Idris said the report was developed through stakeholder mapping to identify those operating in the ecosystem, their areas of specialisation, challenges and available opportunities.

The findings will enable governments, development partners, non-governmental organisations and investors to design interventions based on the actual needs of Kano rather than introducing generic programmes developed elsewhere.

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Agriculture Ranks Second in Kano Digital Economy

"Anytime you talk about technology, innovation or the digital economy, you don't hear Kano in those conversations often. You always hear Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja. But we know that a lot is happening in Kano, with young people building innovative products and solving world-class problems," he said. Presenting some findings, Idris disclosed that the ecosystem cuts across several sectors, including agriculture, education, healthcare and renewable energy, beyond conventional ICT.

He said agriculture emerged as the second-strongest sector after ICT, reflecting Kano's economic strengths in agriculture, trade and commodity markets.

"Before conducting this research, I personally assumed that the ecosystem was predominantly focused on ICT. Surprisingly, after ICT, agriculture emerged as the next major sector, followed by education, health and renewable energy and climate-related activities," he said. He also disclosed that about 55 per cent of respondents were aged between 25 and 34, indicating a large pool of young people interested in technology who still require more training, opportunities and resources.

On the challenges confronting the sector, Idris identified inadequate funding, limited awareness of available opportunities, knowledge gaps, insufficient mentorship and insecurity as major constraints for organisations and entrepreneurs. He called for stronger collaboration among technology organisations, increased investment in digital skills development, greater inclusion of women and expansion into emerging areas such as agricultural technology, health technology and climate technology.

He stressed the importance of improving the visibility of Kano's technology ecosystem through increased media engagement and stronger national and international partnerships.

"We need to start building a platform for knowledge sharing and networking. We should not see new entrants as threats because the market is huge. Kano has enormous opportunities, and we need to start thinking globally while acting locally.

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eHealth Africa Praises Kano Technology Initiative

" Speaking at the event, Fatimah Howeidy, Programme Manager at eHealth Africa, expressed the organisation's pride in supporting the initiative. She described the data as part of eHealth Africa's longstanding commitment to strengthening technology-driven development in Kano State.

"Kano is central to our story. This is our headquarters. eHealth Africa has one headquarters, and it is located here in Kano. This demonstrates our commitment to the people and the region," she said. Howeidy noted that eHealth Africa had spent more than 15 years deploying data and technology to address practical challenges and improve healthcare systems across Nigeria and other African countries.

Howeidy disclosed that the organisation had supported the establishment of 35 public health emergency operations centres, solarised 238 primary healthcare facilities across 12 states, upgraded more than 10 laboratories in Africa and strengthened vaccine delivery to over 400 facilities. She expressed optimism that the report would provide useful direction for policymakers and investors while creating opportunities for the next generation of innovators.

"We are very optimistic that this report will inform policy, guide investments and open doors for the next generation of inventors," she said. Also speaking, Yusuf Sharada, Special Adviser to the Kano State Governor on Information Technology, represented Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and described the report as timely.

"I want to appreciate those who came up with this idea, particularly Enovate Lab, for bringing stakeholders together to ensure that we have a report that the government and other stakeholders can use as a benchmark to assess where we are and where we are heading," he said. Sharada said the state government was committed to giving the technology sector greater attention alongside other critical sectors, including healthcare, education, infrastructure and security.

He expressed optimism that the government would study the report's recommendations and consider their implementation to strengthen the state's digital economy. Dr Bashir Abdu-Muzakkar, Director-General of the Kano State Information Technology Development Agency (KASITDA), represented by the Director of Human Resources, Aminu Imam Wali, described the report as an important milestone in the state's digital transformation efforts. He said the findings would provide an evidence-based foundation for policymaking, effective planning and sustainable development of the technology ecosystem.

The KASITDA Director-General reaffirmed the agency's readiness to collaborate with government institutions, private organisations, development partners and innovators to translate the report's recommendations into practical outcomes.