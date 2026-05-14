Aggrieved APC Members Chase Aspirants and Executives Away from Oyo State Secretariat

There was a violent incident at the Oyo State APC Secretariat in Ibadan on Thursday, where aggrieved members of the party chased some aspirants and party executives away. The incident was condemned by the Publicity Secretary of the party, who stated that those who attacked the secretariat were armed with dangerous weapons.

There was pandemonium in Ibadan on Thursday as aggrieved members of All Progressives Congress , APC , chased some aspirants and party executives away from the state secretariat.

The incident occured at the Oyo State APC Secretariat in the Oke Ado area of Ibadan. Some of the APC members who are not pleased with the happenings in the party were at the secretariat to express their displeasure. It took the intervention of the security agencies to restore normalcy at the APC secretariat. Publicity Secretary of the party, Olawale Sadare, condemned the incident in a statement made available to DAILY POST on Thursday.

Sadare said those who attacked the party's secretariat were armed with dangerous weapons. The attacks, which lasted for about two hours, left in its wake damage to private cars and the secretariat building as windshields, tyres, office windows, doors among other things were shattered





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All Progressives Congress APC Ibadan Oyo State Secretariat Aggrieved Members Aspirants Executives Violent Incident Armed With Dangerous Weapons Condemned By The Publicity Secretary Of The Pa

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