AGF Warns Political Desperadoes, CJN Calls for Responsible Reporting Ahead of 2027 Elections

The Attorney-General of the Federation and the Chief Justice of Nigeria have both addressed the media, urging responsible conduct from political actors and journalists as the nation prepares for the 2027 general elections. The AGF warned against blackmail and divisive tactics, while the CJN emphasized the importance of accurate and balanced reporting to maintain public trust in the justice system.

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, has issued a stern warning to individuals he termed 'political desperadoes,' emphasizing the need for responsible conduct and adherence to the rule of law .

He affirmed the federal government's unwavering stance against succumbing to blackmail tactics employed by those masquerading as politicians, particularly in the lead-up to the 2027 general elections. Fagbemi delivered these remarks during the annual conference of the National Association of Judiciary Correspondents (NAJUC) held in Abuja on Thursday. Represented by his Special Assistant on Legislative Drafting, Hussein Oloyede, the AGF lauded the media's pivotal role in strengthening democracy within the nation.

He highlighted the media's capacity to shape political behaviors and public expectations through its reporting, especially during election cycles. He implored journalists to distance themselves from divisive political figures and prioritize the unity and progress of the country. The AGF underscored the media’s significant influence as the primary link between the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), political actors, and the vast electorate of over 90 million potential voters.

He explained that the press significantly influences expectations, trust, and behavior both before and after elections. He strongly urged the media to resist providing a platform for individuals attempting to destabilize the nation, emphasizing the paramount importance of national unity over electoral considerations. Fagbemi stated that those who have lost sight of their patriotic duty will not be permitted to jeopardize the country's stability.

He assured that relevant government agencies will not be hindered in their duties to enforce the law against anyone who violates it. The government, he declared, will not yield to blackmail, regardless of the individuals involved, and will not tolerate violence, hate speech, or any other form of criminal activity.

He appealed to all Nigerians to demonstrate patriotism and safeguard the nation's unity as the elections approach, reiterating the President Bola Tinubu administration’s commitment to supporting the media and ensuring journalists can perform their duties without fear of intimidation or threats. Complementing the AGF’s address, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun, called upon judiciary correspondents to maintain the highest standards of professional integrity.

She cautioned against misrepresentation and sensationalism in reporting, warning that such practices could erode public trust in the justice system and weaken democratic institutions. In her keynote address, Justice Kekere-Ekun emphasized the media’s crucial role in fostering public understanding of judicial processes, noting that the judiciary’s impact extends beyond courtroom decisions to how those rulings are communicated to society.

She stated that the strength of institutions in a constitutional democracy is measured not only by the quality of their decisions but also by the extent to which those decisions are understood, trusted, and accepted by the public. Represented by the Administrator of the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Justice Babatunde Adejumo, the CJN described judiciary correspondents as a vital bridge between the Bench and the public, characterizing their role as fundamentally democratic and essential for maintaining trust in the administration of justice.

She warned that inaccurate, incomplete, or sensational reporting of court proceedings could undermine the Rule of Law, stressing that even the most well-reasoned judgments are only effective when properly understood by the public. She acknowledged the complexities of legal reporting, recognizing that court proceedings are often technical and require careful interpretation, especially given the time constraints and editorial pressures faced by journalists.

She urged media practitioners to prioritize accuracy, context, and fairness in their reporting, particularly as Nigeria prepares for the 2027 general elections, anticipating that election-related disputes will test the resilience of democratic institutions, placing a dual responsibility on the judiciary to deliver impartial decisions and on the media to communicate those outcomes responsibly





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