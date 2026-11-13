AGF Fagbemi Presents 932 Federal Laws for National Assembly Review

Attorney General Lateef Fagbemi SAN presents the 2025 Laws of the Federation to President Bola Tinubu, recommending repeal of 269 obsolete statutes and renewal of 663 acts for international compliance.

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi SAN, announced a comprehensive overhaul of Nigeria's federal legislation on Thursday in Abuja. The Law Review Committee of the Federal Government has identified 269 federal laws as obsolete, archaic, and spent, recommending their immediate repeal. Additionally, 663 other laws are to be transmitted to the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu for scrutiny and revision to align with international best practices.

Details of Legislative Review Process

The Attorney-General made these disclosures while formally receiving the reviewed Laws of the Federation of Nigeria covering the period from 2004 to 2025. The Committee examined a total of 932 Federal enactments and 731 subsidiary legislations during this extensive exercise. Of the 932 enactments considered, 663, together with their relevant subsidiary legislation, have been identified for inclusion in the upcoming Laws of the Federation 2025 publication. The remaining 269 obsolete laws are to be repealed from the federal laws to ensure legal clarity.

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20 Year Gap in Legal Updates

Fagbemi SAN expressed regret that the last official review of the Laws of the Federation was undertaken in 2004, marking a gap of more than 20 years. He noted that Nigeria witnessed significant legislative, constitutional, institutional, and technological developments during this elapsed period. Several new enactments and amendments had accumulated over this time, making a comprehensive review imperative to ensure the body of federal laws remained coherent, current, accessible, and responsive to the country's needs.

Stakeholder Positions and Support

The Attorney-General praised the structured approach adopted by the Committee, which operated through 14 thematic working groups supported by retreats and technical engagements. He commended the Chairman, Olawale Fapounda SAN, and the members for their diligence, commitment, and professionalism in the face of logistical and technical challenges. The project also received invaluable support from development partners and collaborating institutions, including the ROLAC Programme, the Law Commission of England and Wales, LexisNexis South Africa, the Lagos State Law Reform Commission, and Law Pavilion.

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Impact on Justice Sector Modernization

Fagbemi SAN emphasized that the Laws of the Federation must serve as a reliable reference for the courts, legal practitioners, public institutions, investors, and the general public. He stated that the review, update, and consolidation of these laws represent a major undertaking and a significant milestone in the Federal Government's ongoing efforts to strengthen the justice sector. The objective is to build a modern, coherent, and accessible legal framework that promotes the rule of law and protects the rights of citizens.

Next Steps for Legislative Action

The next step involves presenting the report to President Bola Tinubu for onward transmission to the National Assembly for necessary legislative consideration and action. The AGF urged the National Assembly to facilitate the timely consideration of the proposed legislative measures to prevent the recurrence of a 20-year gap. The successful conclusion of this exercise requires continued collaboration between the Executive and the Legislature to establish a sustainable foundation for the periodic review and updating of Nigeria's laws.