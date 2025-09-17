Agboola Ajayi Withdraws Appeal Challenging Ondo Governorship Election Results

PDP candidate Agboola Ajayi withdraws his appeal against Lucky Aiyedatiwa's victory in the 2024 Ondo State gubernatorial election.

Agboola Ajayi , the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2024 Ondo election, has officially withdrawn his appeal contesting the election of Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the governor of Ondo State. This decision comes after the Court of Appeal in Akure affirmed Aiyedatiwa's victory in July. Despite this, Ajayi appealed to the Supreme Court seeking redress for the election outcome.

Aiyedatiwa secured victory in the election, garnering 366,781 votes, while Ajayi received 117,845 votes. On December 11, 2024, Ajayi initiated a petition challenging the electoral results at the Ondo State Election Petition Tribunal. However, on June 4, the tribunal dismissed Ajayi's petition, along with other petitions submitted by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Social Democratic Party (SDP), and Action Alliance (AA), citing a lack of merit and insufficient evidence. The appellate court subsequently upheld the tribunal's verdict, dismissing the appeals for failing to provide substantial evidence of non-compliance with the Electoral Act.Nevertheless, Ajayi, in a letter dated September 16, addressed to the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, informed them of his decision to withdraw the appeal. While he did not explicitly state the reasons behind this move, he mentioned that he had consulted with stakeholders who supported his decision. Ajayi expressed his commitment to good governance and peaceful coexistence in Ondo State and Nigeria, extending his best wishes to Governor Aiyedatiwa and reaffirming his dedication to contributing positively to the state and national development. Reacting to this development, Governor Aiyedatiwa hailed the withdrawal and dismissal of the appeals as a historic event in Ondo's political history, attributing his victory to God's grace





