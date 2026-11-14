African Youth Demand Action on Water Security at COP31

Youth leaders at COP31 urge governments to support community water solutions after survey showed 32% access in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Young leaders across Africa have issued a urgent demand for immediate government intervention to resolve the continent's growing water insecurity crisis. This call to action was delivered on Thursday, November 14, 2026, during a specialized side event held at the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Turkey. The announcement came as researchers unveiled critical data from the African Youth Water and Climate Engagement Initiative, a study designed to map the severity of water shortages and highlight grassroots innovations.

The initiative, coordinated by the GreenAfrica Youth Organisation in partnership with the Children's Investment Fund Foundation, involved extensive engagement with youth across the continent. Researchers reported that more than 1,200 young individuals participated in an initial survey, while over 900 additional participants joined consultations spanning all five regions of Africa. This broad reach allowed the team to document water challenges in 51 African countries, confirming that water insecurity is a widespread issue affecting communities from every corner of the continent.

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Survey Reveals Critical Water Access Gaps

The data presented at the conference paints a stark picture of the infrastructure deficits facing African populations. According to the report, only 32 percent of people in sub-Saharan Africa had access to safely managed drinking water in 2024. This statistic underscores the massive scale of the challenge, leaving nearly two-thirds of the population vulnerable to waterborne diseases and economic instability.

Nigeria illustrates these disparities with significant gaps in reliable access. The 2024 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey revealed that while 78 percent of households used an improved drinking water source, only 38 percent had water available directly on their premises. This gap between source access and household availability creates daily hardships for millions, particularly affecting women and children who are often responsible for fetching water from distant locations.

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Government Support for Youth-Led Solutions

Balequees Salaudeen-Ibrahim, the climate director at the GreenAfrica Youth Organisation, emphasized that young people are already taking the lead in solving these problems but require institutional backing. She stated that the research aimed to identify community-led solutions that are bankable, scalable, and replicable. The organization plans to mobilize resources for the most promising initiatives to ensure they can expand their impact beyond local boundaries.

Salaudeen-Ibrahim argued that governments must move beyond simply inviting youth to climate discussions. Instead, she called for active support in developing and implementing solutions. She noted that government involvement could help these youth-led initiatives overcome administrative barriers, access wider communities, and strengthen accountability within the water sector. The findings were already presented to the chair of the African Group of Negotiators ahead of the main COP31 proceedings to ensure youth concerns influence high-level policy.

Lagos Implements Infrastructure and Anti-Vandalism Measures

On the local governance level, Bankole Michael, the director of climate change and environmental planning at the Lagos ministry of environment and water resources, outlined specific state efforts to address these sector challenges. He affirmed that the Lagos state government has a responsibility to improve water supply through investment and better management practices. Michael highlighted that work has commenced on the Akilo water project, with additional mini-water projects expected to begin soon.

Michael also addressed critical operational threats, noting that the state is actively tackling challenges such as vandalism of water infrastructure. He stated that the state is collaborating with relevant agencies and stakeholders to improve the sector and create a more liveable city. These initiatives are part of broader efforts to make water services more reliable and to ease the daily burdens faced by residents in the bustling metropolis.

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Climate Shocks Threaten Coastal Communities

The urgency of resilient water systems is further highlighted by climate-related disasters. Steve Misati, the executive director of Youth Pawa, pointed out that flash floods are increasingly disrupting existing water systems in vulnerable communities. He argued that it is necessary to develop systems that can withstand such climate-related shocks to prevent repeated service failures.

Misati called for affordable water solutions, improved sanitation, and greater community participation in managing water resources. He emphasized the need to educate communities on water conservation, recycling, and proper sanitation practices. Additionally, he highlighted mangrove restoration as a vital nature-based approach that can protect vulnerable coastal communities while supporting local livelihoods against rising sea levels and erosion.

CIFF Champions Youth Innovation at Global Stage

Katherine Hampton, the chief executive officer of the Children's Investment Fund Foundation, reinforced the link between water security and broader human rights. She noted that children and young people are among those most affected by climate change due to its cascading impacts on food security, health, and education. Hampton stated that the foundation is working with organizations like the GreenAfrica Youth Organisation to bring the experiences and innovations of young people directly to policymakers.

Hampton emphasized that young people should not just participate in discussions but must be supported to implement tangible solutions in their communities. She said the foundation is trying to demonstrate how young people are driving solutions rather than merely talking about them. The comprehensive findings from the African Youth Water and Climate Engagement Initiative are scheduled to be formally presented at the UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi in December.