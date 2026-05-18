African Women Leaders Advocate for Empowerment and Development at Abuja Summit

The WODDI’s Inspiring Women Summit (WINGS) 2026 in Abuja brought together influential women leaders, diplomats and professionals to discuss leadership, empowerment and development in Africa. Key figures like Hajiya Shettima, Governor Alex Otti and former Vice President’s wife Dolapo Osinbajo urged women to build capacity and embrace resilience. The summit featured the launch of WODDI’s initiatives, aimed at strengthening women across the continent.

Hajiya Shettima commended women leaders at the WODDI’s Inspiring Women Summit (WINGS) 2026 in Abuja, emphasising the importance of building capacity, resilience and pushing beyond limitations.

Prominent figures including Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, Gambian High Commissioner Mohamadou Musa-Njie, and Dolapo Osinbajo, wife of former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, also attended the summit. They highlighted that success in leadership, business and national development is driven by preparation, continuous learning, collaboration and consistency. The event saw the participation of 18 former First Ladies, women leaders, diplomats, entrepreneurs and professionals from across Africa, focusing on leadership, empowerment and development.

Key initiatives unveiled included the WODDI Institute app, WODDI Country Representatives and three books authored by the convener, Dr Nneoma Okorocha. Speaking at the event, Hajiya Shettima urged women leaders to invest in programmes that empower women, families and communities across Africa. She noted that WODDI’s movement has grown from coordinators and deputy coordinators across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory to a continental initiative.

Governor Otti also called on privileged Nigerians to support vulnerable groups, stressing that even small contributions can change lives. Meanwhile, at the event, there were notable announcements about the fast-tracked delivery of attack helicopters, support for Airbus hangar plans in Nigeria and discussions on health advancements. The summit served as a platform to advocate for women’s empowerment and sustainable development across the continent





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WODDI marks expansion, emphasizing leadership, empowerment in AfricaWODDI, an organization that advocates for women empowerment, leadership development, and social transformation across Africa, has expanded its operations to 25 countries. The WODDI Inspiring Women Summit, featuring keynote speakers, former First Ladies, women leaders, and renowned professionals, emphasized the importance of preparation, continuous learning, collaboration, and consistency for success. The summit also featured the unveiling of WODDI Institute app, Country Representatives, and books authored by the organization's convener.

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