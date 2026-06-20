African Taekwondo Champion Harun Usman on His Journey to Becoming Africa's Best Poomsae Athlete

In this interview, African Taekwondo champion Harun Usman shares his journey into taekwondo, overcoming financial challenges, and his Olympic dream.

African Taekwondo champion Harun Usman speaks about his journey into taekwondo, becoming Africa's best Poomsae athlete, overcoming financial challenges, his Olympic dream and more in this interview.

He started taekwondo in school simply to fill his free time, stay fit and learn self-defence. While many of his peers were drawn to football, he was always attracted to things that stood out. Taekwondo gave him that feeling. It is a martial art rooted in tradition, discipline and dedication.

What started as curiosity gradually grew into a passion that he cannot imagine his life without. He has been truly blessed in that regard. His parents have supported almost everything he has chosen to do and taekwondo was no different. Having that support at home gave him a solid foundation to pursue this journey with confidence.

Honestly, the passion he had from day one made the difficulties seem insignificant. He was almost addicted from the start. After every session, he was already looking forward to the next one before he had even left the mat. When you love something that deeply, the challenges do not feel like obstacles.

They become part of the journey. Only once, very early in his career after a poor sparring session. But that feeling did not survive the night. By the next morning, he was excited to get back on the mat.

That told him everything he needed to know about how deeply taekwondo had already become a part of him. Without question, it is this moment. Becoming African champion and receiving the MVP award at the African Taekwondo Championships in Mali. It is the culmination of years of sacrifice, self-funding and believing in a dream that many people around him did not fully understand.

This is a moment he will always look back on with pride. Winning gold for Nigeria means everything to him. He competes in Poomsae, a discipline that involves precise taekwondo forms requiring technical mastery and artistry. It is a discipline that has not received the attention it deserves in Nigeria.

This gold is not just his personal victory. It is a victory for Poomsae in Nigerian taekwondo and a symbol of hope for every young athlete who dreams of becoming a champion. If his journey inspires even one young Nigerian to believe that this path is possible, then he fully embraces the responsibility of being a role model. It signifies that sacrifice is never wasted.

He has self-funded championships and organised fundraisers just to compete internationally. There were moments when the system did not show up for him, but he showed up for Nigeria anyway. Being African champion tells him that belief and dedication will always find a way. It also raises the standards he sets for himself.

This title comes with a responsibility to perform, inspire and help elevate Nigerian taekwondo. It means representing something bigger than himself. Every time he steps onto the mat for Nigeria, he feels the weight and honour of that responsibility. The African Championships is a major platform and to not only compete but win gold and be named MVP on that stage is something he will carry with him for the rest of his life.

Absolutely. The Olympics is the ultimate stage for any athlete and he is no different. It is a dream he works towards every single day on the mat. He hopes to become a world champion and use that platform to create a clear pathway for young Nigerians who dream of becoming Poomsae champions.

He wants to show that Nigeria can compete and win at the highest levels of this discipline. The next generation deserves to see that it is possible. Funding and sponsorship remain his biggest challenges. He self-sponsored his trip to the African Championships in Rwanda in 2022.

At another point, he had to organise a fundraiser just to attend an international competition. Those experiences were humbling, but they also strengthened him. He is grateful that the National Sports Commission and the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation sponsored this championship in Mali, but bigger tournaments such as the World Championships later this year will be even more demanding financially.

He hopes this gold medal and MVP award open doors to sponsorship opportunities so that he can focus entirely on competing and winning for Nigeria. To be the best in the world and inspire the next generation. Those two goals are connected. Winning at the highest level gives him the platform to reach back and help others achieve their dreams.

For now, he would say Rwanda. He had always wanted to visit the country and the African Championships gave him that opportunity. It is a beautiful, organised and inspiring nation. Competing there was a memorable experience beyond the sport itself.

He already has. Two of his younger sisters recently became national champions at the National Sports Festival. He has also organised several training camps where young athletes developed and went on to win championships themselves. Coaching is already part of who he is





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