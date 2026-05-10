African Magic Viewers' Choice Awards and Nigerian Copyright Commission Launch Anti-Piracy Campaign

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Director-General Nigerian Copyright Commission Dr. John Asein delivered strong anti-piracy messages at the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards, highlighting the need for a unified battle against piracy in Africa's entertainment industry and the importance of copyright protection for the sustainability and growth of creative industries in the continent.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called for a unified battle against piracy in Africa's entertainment industry, warning that the achievements of the creative sector risk being undermined if intellectual property theft is allowed to thrive.

Director-General Nigerian Copyright Commission Dr. John Asein reiterated the need for stronger collective action against piracy and copyright abuse. The strong anti-piracy messages delivered during the AMVCA reflect the growing recognition that copyright protection is essential to the sustainability, growth, and economic future of Africa's creative industries





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