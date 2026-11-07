African Leaders Push for Creative Industry Wealth at Lagos CANEX Summit

African leaders and Afreximbank commit $2 billion to boost the continent's creative economy, aiming to transform cultural recognition into commercial wealth through better IP protection and market access.

Nigeria's Vice President, Kashim Shettima, delivered a decisive mandate to transform Africa's creative sector from a source of cultural pride into a generator of enduring economic wealth during the CANEX WKND 2026 summit in Lagos. African leaders convened at this major gathering to demand stronger financial backing, robust intellectual property protections, and enhanced distribution networks that ensure the continent retains more of the value generated by its creative industries. The event highlighted a strategic pivot toward building commercially competitive creative businesses that can compete on a global scale.

Strategic Shift to Commercial Wealth

Vice President Shettima explicitly contrasted the current commercial focus with past celebrations of heritage, stating that the continent must turn global admiration into tangible markets. He emphasized that the goal is no longer just to celebrate African culture but to capitalize on it by converting international applause into binding contracts. This approach seeks to leverage the talent of young Africans to create lasting wealth rather than fleeting recognition.

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Shettima also called for stronger intra-African market access, arguing that it is contradictory to celebrate African creativity while simultaneously creating barriers for creators accessing fellow African markets. This directive sets the stage for policy reforms aimed at removing trade friction within the continent. The Vice President's statement underscores the urgent need for structural changes that allow creative businesses to thrive across borders without facing unnecessary administrative or financial hurdles.

Financial Commitments and Institutional Support

The African Export-Import Bank, or Afreximbank, has pledged $2 billion through 2027 to support Africa's creative and cultural industries. This significant financial commitment builds on earlier funding initiatives and responds to the expanding demand across the sector. The funding is designed to support the transformation of trade structures and accelerate industrialization, thereby boosting economic expansion across the continent.

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Nigeria is also implementing specific national measures to strengthen the commercial environment for creative businesses. The country has introduced its first National Intellectual Property Policy and Strategy, which was approved in 2025. Additionally, the Creative Sector Investment Playbook was launched in January 2026 to guide investment into critical areas such as studios, content production, and distribution. These frameworks provide a clear roadmap for investors looking to enter the Nigerian creative market.

Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Nigeria's Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, highlighted that more than $600 million in financing is being unlocked for digital and creative enterprises through the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises programme, known as iDICE. The minister stated that proposed transactions worth more than US$500 million are already being discussed between Nigerian entrepreneurs, buyers, and investors in deal rooms co-curated with Nigerian creatives. This indicates a high level of market confidence and active deal-making activity.

Ecosystem Challenges and Value Retention

While financing is critical, experts warn that increasing production finance alone is insufficient without strengthening ownership and value capture across the creative industry supply chain. Dr. Elombi cited estimates from the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, which value Africa's creative economy at approximately US$60 billion, representing around 2% of the global creative industry. This statistic highlights the vast untapped potential and the current disparity in value distribution.

Dr. Elombi argued that while financing schemes can support music and movie productions, the value derived will remain low unless the creative ecosystem is comprehensively built. The expert identified distribution, branding, marketing platforms, and intellectual property ownership as areas where greater value needs to be retained on the continent. Without addressing these structural weaknesses, financial injections may not lead to proportional economic growth for local creators.

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Regional Trade Integration and Future Outlook

Nigeria, alongside Kenya and South Africa, serves as a co-champion of the African Continental Free Trade Area Protocol on Digital Trade. This collaboration aims to increase production finance and facilitate smoother trade operations across digital platforms. The integration of these policies is expected to lower barriers for creative businesses operating across national borders.

The CANEX WKND 2026 summit brings together over 15,000 delegates, including governments, investors, financial institutions, creators, and businesses from across Africa, the Caribbean, and the wider diaspora. The programme features the CANEX Deal Room, Creative Economy Finance Summit, African Producer Accelerator, and various sector-specific factories for music, books, and technology. These components are designed to foster collaboration and facilitate immediate business connections.

Afreximbank continues to deploy innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support trade between African nations and the rest of the world. The Bank has also launched the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System, or PAPSS, which was adopted by the African Union as the payment platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. This system is expected to streamline cross-border transactions and further integrate Africa's creative economy into the global market.