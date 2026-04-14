African Football's Credibility Crisis: Governance Reform is Key

The article examines the challenges facing African football, particularly the need for governance reform to build credibility and attract investment. The recent controversy surrounding the Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) and the subsequent decision to strip Senegal of its title highlight deeper structural problems within African football institutions. The article explores how perceptions of political influence, weak resolution mechanisms, and inconsistent regulatory enforcement are eroding trust and undermining the value of African football on the global stage. It highlights the importance of strong governance for the sport's future success.

If African football is to realize its full economic and symbolic potential, governance reform must move from rhetoric to reality. African football stands at a crossroads. It can either continue to operate within a framework of contested legitimacy or undertake the difficult but necessary reforms required to build credibility, attract investment, and retain its talent. Ultimately, the future of African football will not be decided by what happens on the pitch — but by the strength of the institutions that govern it.

The recent controversy surrounding the Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON), involving Senegal’s on-pitch protest during the final match against Morocco, and the subsequent decision by the Confederation of African Football to strip the team of its title months after victory, raises questions that go far beyond football in Africa. At face value, this may appear to be a disciplinary matter, an issue of rule enforcement and competition integrity. However, when situated within broader concerns about governance, political influence, and institutional credibility, the episode reveals deeper structural challenges that mirror wider political-economic realities across the continent.

Football has evolved beyond a mere recreational activity; it is a global industry with far-reaching political-economic relevance. In Africa, the sport functions as both a soft power asset and a platform for continental integration. Many former players have transitioned into political leadership, most notably George Weah, a former World Footballer of the Year who became president of Liberia. Competitions such as the AfCON, the UEFA European Championship, and Copa América are therefore expected not only to promote sporting excellence but also to advance the continental commercial value, brand equity, institutional legitimacy, governance integrity, and cultural integration.

Yet, unlike its global peers, African football continues to struggle with a persistent credibility deficit. The Senegal incident, especially when juxtaposed with widespread perceptions of political favouritism, including alleged preferential treatment toward Morocco during the tournament and reinforced by CAF’s subsequent ruling, strengthens a troubling narrative: that outcomes in African football may not be determined solely on the pitch. While such suspicions are not unique to the African game, their persistence and relative normalisation within competitions organised by the CAF point to deeper institutional weaknesses.

In political economy terms, it is not merely the existence of controversy, but its frequency and weak resolution mechanisms that erode trust, undermine legitimacy, and ultimately diminish the value of institutional systems as credible global products. Whether these perceptions are fully accurate is almost secondary. In political economy terms, perception is itself an institutional variable. Once stakeholders – players, investors, fans, and global partners – begin to question the neutrality and consistency of governance, the value of the entire system declines.

Allowing the match to proceed to completion, despite knowledge of a potential regulatory breach, and only invoking the relevant provisions months after the outcome had been determined, suggests a fragile governance framework. Retrospective enforcement of this nature undermines procedural certainty and raises fundamental questions about regulatory consistency. In effect, it is akin to declaring after the fact that a penalty already taken should have been treated as a throw-in, an outcome that not only defies procedural logic but also erodes confidence in the integrity of the game.

It is therefore unsurprising that the status of the AfCON as a credible contributory benchmark in the evaluation of global football has increasingly been questioned. In 2025, Jamie Carragher controversially argued that Mohamed Salah’s failure to win the Ballon d’Or was partly attributable to the competition’s limited global weighting. While the comment was widely criticised, it nonetheless reflects an underlying problem of perception. It is therefore unsurprising that the status of the AfCON as a credible contributory benchmark in the evaluation of global football has increasingly been questioned. In 2025, Jamie Carragher controversially argued that Mohamed Salah’s failure to win the Ballon d’Or was partly attributable to the competition’s limited global weighting.





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