African Energy Security Framework Raises Integration Questions

The African Union's new energy policy promotes cross-border trade but lacks binding rules for scarcity, risking investment credibility across the continent.

The African Union Commission, UNECA, AUDA-NEPAD, and the African Energy Commission launched the African Energy Security Policy Framework in Addis Ababa on November 3, 2026. This initiative establishes a unified continental strategy to strengthen the security of electricity, oil, gas, and bioenergy supplies. The framework posits that African nations can enhance their energy security by integrating markets, connecting infrastructure, and fostering cross-border cooperation. A central premise is that countries with surplus electricity can support neighbors facing shortages, while regional pipelines can expand market access for natural gas.

Core Integration Strategy Mechanisms

Interconnected markets and larger regional systems are designed to attract investments that would not be viable within isolated national boundaries. The framework, which was approved by African Union energy ministers in April, aims to improve resilience, infrastructure development, regulatory cooperation, and energy-security monitoring. By treating energy as a shared resource rather than a strictly domestic commodity, the policy seeks to reduce the risks associated with relying entirely on local production. This approach encourages the development of transmission networks and pipeline connections that span multiple jurisdictions, creating a more robust and diversified energy landscape for the continent.

Also read Afreximbank and Nigerian Governors to Host Sixth AfSNET Investment Conference

Challenges During Supply Scarcity Periods

While regional integration is straightforward when supply is abundant, the framework faces a harder test during periods of scarcity. Questions arise regarding who receives available supply when drought reduces hydropower output, a pipeline fails, or gas production falls. The framework currently lacks binding regulations to dictate who is curtailed or which institution has the authority to enforce decisions across national borders during these critical moments. The central issue is not whether Africa needs greater energy integration, but whether the continent can build rules strong enough to preserve cooperation when energy becomes scarce. Without clear protocols, the benefits of integration may unravel when political or environmental pressures mount.

Investor Confidence and Contractual Risks

Cross-border energy trade introduces a new vulnerability: dependence on decisions made in neighboring countries. An importing nation may structure its industries around imported energy, while an exporting government faces intense pressure to redirect supply toward its own households and businesses during a shortage. Although such redirection is politically understandable, arbitrary intervention without predetermined rules can severely damage investment credibility. Investors may treat regional revenues as less dependable, leading lenders to demand higher returns, stronger guarantees, or political-risk cover. Some projects might fail to secure financing entirely if the risk of sovereign intervention is not clearly defined and limited.

Advertisement

Defining Emergency Intervention Thresholds

The policy must distinguish between routine operational curtailment and politically directed reallocation of energy resources. Existing contracts and regional market arrangements, such as grid codes and transportation agreements, address some forms of disruption but remain fragmented. An energy-security emergency requires different rules, potentially necessitating a change in established priorities when normal market mechanisms are insufficient. Countries need published thresholds for declaring an emergency, identifying essential services, and determining the order of curtailment. These measures ensure that protecting consumers during a genuine emergency does not destroy the investment required to prevent future shortages, thereby maintaining a balance between domestic needs and international obligations.

Next Steps for Regional Implementation

Although the framework provides a useful continental reference point, it is not a binding regional regulation. African Union ministers have asked continental institutions and regional economic communities to support member states in implementing the policy, placing the decisive work at national and regional levels. Cross-border agreements should specify compensation for curtailment, calculation methods, responsible parties, and dispute settlement procedures. Nigeria, a key regional gas supplier via the West African Gas Pipeline and a participant in the West African electricity market, exemplifies the complex interdependencies the framework aims to manage. As the continent moves toward implementation, the success of these policies will depend on the creation of robust, enforceable rules that withstand the pressures of scarcity and political change.