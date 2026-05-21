African Democratic Congress Unveils Coordinated One Million-Man March in Nigeria Ahead of 2027 General Elections

The march, titled 'Rise Up Naija: Reawakening Citizenship, Restoring Hope', aims to unite Nigerians across social, religious, and political divides under a shared call for accountability, inclusion, and democratic renewal. It is being positioned as a mass civic demonstration designed to highlight public concerns over governance failures, economic hardship, insecurity, and youth disillusionment.

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the African Democratic Congress , ADC , through one of its support groups, Rise Up Naija Movement , RUN, has unveiled plans for a coordinated One Million-Man March across 25 cities in Nigeria.

The march, tagged 'Rise Up Naija: Reawakening Citizenship, Restoring Hope', is described as a national awakening aimed at strengthening civic participation and demanding better governance. The event is part of a wider civic drive by the youths and middle aged members of the ADC aimed at promoting issue-based politics over ethnic and religious sentiments





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African Democratic Congress ADC Rise Up Naija Movement One Million-Man March Civic Engagement Civic Action Mobilisation Standing Up For Rights Civic Renewal Demand For Reform Accuracy Through Activism Youth Participation Grassroots Organisation Voter Education Youth Awakening Political Leadership Misgovernance Misinformation Leadership Turnaround African Economic Transformation ΑΕΤ Economy Of Ethiopia Pan-Africanism Youth Empowerment Identity Politics Leadership Crisis Herat Province Total War Radio Implications Of One Million-Man March For Nige Challenges Facing Nigeria's Political System

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