African Democratic Congress to Prioritize Consensus in Picking 2027 Presidential Candidate

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has outlined its strategy for selecting its presidential candidate for the 2027 general election, emphasizing a consensus arrangement as its preferred method.

The African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) has announced its intention to prioritize a consensus arrangement in selecting its presidential candidate for the 2027 general election. With several prominent figures already emerging as frontrunners, including former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi , former Vice President Atiku Abubakar , and former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi , the party is focusing on internal strengthening before delving into candidate selection.

Bolaji Abdullahi, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, confirmed this strategy in a recent interview, emphasizing that while zoning and other internal matters will be addressed later, consensus remains their preferred path. Abdullahi stated that the ADC aims to reach a consensus candidate first, resorting to primaries only if consensus proves unattainable. He acknowledged that issues related to candidate selection will be tackled in due time, but for now, the party is celebrating the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) formal recognition of its new National Working Committee (NWC).INEC’s recent decision recognizes David Mark as chairman and Rauf Aregbesola as secretary of the NWC, solidifying the leadership structure of the ADC. This development follows the dissolution of the previous committee led by Chief Ralph Nwosu at the party’s 99th National Executive Committee meeting in Abuja. Abdullahi expressed satisfaction with INEC’s decision, asserting that it strengthens the party’s activities and paves the way for a successful 2027 election campaign. He reiterated the party’s commitment to resolving internal matters and selecting a strong presidential candidate through a consensus-based approach





