The African Democratic Congress appeals to the Court of Appeal to prevent INEC from altering leadership records and candidate nominations pending the resolution of its 17-ground challenge against the Federal High Court judgment dated November 5, 2026.

The African Democratic Congress has formally requested that the Court of Appeal issue an injunction restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission from modifying its leadership records and the nomination particulars of its presidential and governorship candidates. This legal maneuver is pending the final determination of the party's appeal against the judgment delivered by Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Legal Challenge to Federal High Court Ruling

The party has filed a comprehensive 17-ground appeal contesting the judgment handed down on November 5, 2026, which it characterizes as fundamentally flawed in its legal reasoning. The core of the ADC's argument asserts that the trial court lacked the necessary jurisdiction to entertain the leadership dispute initiated by Bala Gombe. The party maintains that allowing the Electoral Commission to implement the November 5 judgment before the appellate court resolves these issues would undermine the integrity of the appeal process.

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In a statement issued on Tuesday, Phrank Shaibu, the Director of Strategic Communication for the ADC Campaign Council, clarified that the party is challenging an earlier ruling which granted Bala Gombe leave to amend his originating summons. This amendment occurred despite the fact that there remained an unresolved objection regarding the court's jurisdiction to hear the case. The party argues that these procedural errors compromise the validity of the entire legal proceeding.

Grounds for Appeal and Jurisdictional Dispute

Phrank Shaibu detailed that the 17 grounds of appeal systematically question the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court, the standing of Bala Gombe to institute the action, and the assessment of disputed evidence presented during the trial. The ADC urges the appellate court to examine whether the trial court had the legal authority to make orders against the party and whether the sweeping orders made in the previous judgment can stand in law.

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The party is also mounting a separate challenge against a ruling delivered on July 24, 2026. In this instance, the ADC contends that the trial court improperly granted permission for the amendment of the originating summons while deferring its decision on the party's preliminary objection to jurisdiction. The appellant's brief challenging this specific ruling was settled by Chief J.S. Okutepa, who serves as the lead counsel for the ADC in this appeal.

The legal team argues that the proposed amendment altered the description of parties and the capacity in which a defendant was sued without obtaining prior leave of the court. The ADC is requesting that the Court of Appeal set aside the amendment order and determine the outstanding objection to the trial court's jurisdiction, asserting that Justice Lifu proceeded to deliver judgment on a court process whose validity was already under active challenge.

Concerns Over Electoral Commission Action

A primary concern expressed by the African Democratic Congress is the potential for the Independent National Electoral Commission to act on the contested judgment before the appeal is determined. The party warns that such administrative actions could preempt the court's decision and put the party's candidates in jeopardy. Phrank Shaibu emphasized that the Electoral Commission must not make changes that could render the eventual appellate decision practically ineffective.

The ADC stated that its decision to make this legal challenge public was intended to clarify the issues before the appellate court and to assure its members and supporters of its commitment to pursuing the matter through lawful judicial processes. The party insists that no administrative action should be taken based on a contested judgment until the Court of Appeal has fully considered the issues raised in the appeal.

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Impact on 2027 Election Preparations

This latest legal development adds to the continuing litigation surrounding the leadership of the African Democratic Congress, which has created fresh uncertainty regarding the party's structure and its preparations for the 2027 general elections. The dispute centers on the leadership of the party and the legal validity of the processes through which its leadership records and related party affairs are being contested.

The ADC maintains that earlier court decisions recognizing its leadership transition remain valid and have not been set aside by any higher authority. The party is urging that the rights of its members, its leadership, and the decisions taken by the party be defended through the judicial process. The legal team is focused on ensuring that the subject of the appeal is protected so that the Court of Appeal's eventual decision has a practical and enforceable effect on the party's electoral standing.