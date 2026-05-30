African Democratic Congress Reacts to Government Approval Survey

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has reacted to a recent government approval survey, which gave President Bola Tinubu's administration a 30 per cent approval rating after three years in office. The party argued that the survey is proof that Nigerians have allegedly rejected Tinubu's administration over worsening economic hardship, unemployment, and insecurity, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has reacted to a recent government approval survey , which gave President Bola Tinubu 's administration a 30 per cent approval rating after three years in office.

The party's National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, noted that the survey found a direct relationship between Tinubu's performance and worsening economic conditions, with more than 73 per cent of Nigerians disapproving of the President's performance in the period under review. The party argued that the survey is proof that Nigerians have allegedly rejected Tinubu's administration over worsening economic hardship, unemployment, and insecurity, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The ADC also stated that the administration has failed to improve living conditions, protect household incomes, create sufficient opportunities for young Nigerians, and restore public confidence in the future. The party further noted that after three years in power, the President could no longer blame past administrations for Nigeria's challenges. The ADC also commended the party for demonstrating that democracy is alive in the ADC.

In his acceptance speech as the party's 2027 presidential candidate, Atiku commended the party for its efforts. While reflecting on the daily realities of rising food prices, shrinking incomes, and growing insecurity across the nation, the ADC argued that the President could no longer blame past administrations for Nigeria's challenges.

The ADC also stated that the latest national approval ratings showing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with only 30 percent public approval is a devastating verdict on an administration that has inflicted unprecedented hardship on Nigerians and failed in its most basic responsibilities of economic management, job creation, and security. According to the nationwide survey conducted by Eagle Badger Data Analytics (EBDA), only 30.2 percent of Nigerians approve of President Tinubu's performance, while 47.5 percent disapprove and the overwhelming majority of citizens report worsening living conditions since he assumed office.

The ADC noted that the most damning finding in the report is that 62 percent of Nigerians say they are worse off today than they were when President Tinubu took office in May 2023. Only 23.3 percent say their lives have improved. Even more troubling, 42.4 percent of Nigerians describe themselves as being





channelstv / 🏆 7. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

African Democratic Congress Government Approval Survey President Bola Tinubu 2027 General Elections Economic Hardship Unemployment Insecurity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigeria Democratic Congress Introduces Measures to Prevent Aspirants Riding on PopularityThe Nigeria Democratic Congress has put measures in place to prevent aspirants from riding on Peter Obi's and Rabiu Kwankwaso's popularity to power. The party will thoroughly screen aspirants to ensure they have a verifiable pedigree and commitment to the party's principles and values.

Read more »

Rivers State Governorship Aspirant Declares Intention to Contest Under Nigerian Democratic CongressAmbassador Blessing Fubara Senior, brother of Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has declared his intention to contest the governorship election under the Nigerian Democratic Congress, pledging to serve only one term if elected.

Read more »

Former Deputy President of Senate Defects to Nigeria Democratic CongressFormer Deputy President of the Senate Ovie Omo-Agege has officially announced his defection to the Nigeria Democratic Congress ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Read more »

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege Defects to Nigeria Democratic Congress, Announces Senatorial BidFormer Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has formally defected to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and declared his intention to contest the Delta Central senatorial seat in the 2027 general elections.

Read more »