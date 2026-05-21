African Democratic Congress Predicts Mass Exodus from Ruling All Progressives Congress Following Court Ruling on Electoral Regulations

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) predicted a 'wave' of defections from the All Progressives Congress (APC) following a Federal High Court ruling on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) regulations.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) predicted a wave of defections from the All Progressives Congress (APC) following a Federal High Court ruling on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) regulations.

The ADC National Publicity Secretary, who could not immediately be reached for comment, stated in a statement that the judgement vindicated the party's earlier objections to aspects of the electoral guidelines. The ADC had opposed the timelines for membership registration and the conduct of party primaries when the regulations were introduced by INEC. According to the ADC, the regulation was designed to discourage politicians from leaving the ruling APC.

"We believed at the time that that particular restriction was designed to prevent people from leaving the ruling party, APC. "Now that the court has ruled against it, we are sure that, in the coming days, we will witness a mass exodus from the ruling party," the ADC concluded in a statement. The ruling would strengthen freedom of association by removing restrictions affecting politicians seeking alternative political platforms





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Elections Republic Of Nigeria African Democratic Congress (ADC) All Progressives Congress (APC) Independent National Electoral Commission (INE Voting Regulations Court Ruling Defection Freedom Of Association Alternative Political Platforms

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