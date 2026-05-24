African Democratic Congress' National Convention & Abidikugu's ADC Primary Win

The Dumebi Kachikwu-led faction of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, is set to hold its national convention in Abuja on Sunday as part of preparations for the 2027 general elections. Meanwhile, the African Democratic Congress Party has also announced the winner of the primary election in the General Arix Awolowo-Ode Congress (GAOC) constituency. Abidikugu emerges the winner of the primary election in the Ibadan North East/South East federal constituency, becoming the primary candidate of his party in the 2023 general elections.

The Dumebi Kachikwu -led faction of the African Democratic Congress , ADC , is set to hold its national convention in Abuja on Sunday (today) as part of preparations for the 2027 general elections.

The event is expected to bring together party leaders, delegates, state executives, youth and women representatives, and political stakeholders from across the country. The gathering will deliberate on the future direction of the party, strengthen its internal democratic structures, and oversee the emergence of members of the National Working Committee.

The convention will also provide a platform for discussions on national development, political inclusion, grassroots mobilisation, and the need to build a stronger democratic alternative capable of addressing Nigeria's pressing challenges. Abidikugu wins ADC House of Reps primary in Ibadan North East/South East federal constituenc





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Elections Parties African Democratic Congress ADC National Convention Dumebi Kachikwu Kingsley Temitope Ogah African Democratic Congress Party General Arix Awolowo-Ode Congress Constitiutio Primary Election Ibadan North East/South East Federal Constitue Abidikugu

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