African Democratic Congress Member Defects over Alleged Irregularities in Primary Election

An aspirant of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, has announced his defection from the party over alleged irregularities in the recently concluded primary election in Kebbi State. The politician made the announcement during a media briefing in Birnin Kebbi, accusing party officials of abruptly halting the exercise while voting was ongoing and claiming that an associate of the eventual winner announced the outcome while contestants and supporters were still awaiting the continuation of the exercise.

An aspirant of the African Democratic Congress , ADC , for the Birnin Kebbi/Kalgo/Bunza Federal Constituency, Bashar Abubakar Shehu , has announced his defection from the party over alleged irregularities in the recently concluded primary election in Kebbi State.

The politician made the announcement during a media briefing in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday, where he described the primary election as unfair and a setback to democratic principles. According to him, the party officials abruptly halted the exercise while voting was ongoing, even though he was leading in the contest. He also alleged that an associate of the eventual winner announced the outcome while contestants and supporters were still awaiting the continuation of the exercise.

The politician expressed disappointment over what he described as the party’s failure to uphold its promises of youth inclusion and internal democracy. He stated that attempts to seek redress through the party’s appeal committee yielded no result, adding that he had lost confidence in the possibility of getting justice within the party structure.

After consultations with his supporters and associates, Bashar resolved to leave the ADC, insisting that the party had failed to demonstrate fairness in the conduct of its primary election





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African Democratic Congress ADC Birin Kebbi/Kalgo/Bunza Federal Constituency Bashar Abubakar Shehu Irregularities Primary Election Youth Inclusion Internal Democracy Defection Alleged Irregularities Media Briefing Alleged Unfairness Alleged Setback To Democratic Principles

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