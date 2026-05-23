African Democratic Congress Endorses Halliru Jika As Sole Bauchi State Governor Candidate

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has officially endorsed former Senator Halliru Jika as its sole governorship candidate for the 2027 Bauchi State election, with the affirmation exercise conducted in accordance with the party's guidelines and democratic procedures.

The African Democratic Congress has officially endorsed former Senator Halliru Jika as its sole governorship candidate for the 2027 Bauchi State election, with the affirmation exercise announced by the Chairman of the ADC Electoral Committee for the primaries, General Ishaya Bauka at the Grand Conference Hall in Bauchi.

The process was conducted in accordance with the party's guidelines and democratic procedures, with the committee being mandated to oversee the affirmation of Jika and other party candidates. Halliru Jika, who contested the 2023 governorship election on the platform of the New Nigeria People's Party before defecting to the ADC, expressed appreciation to party leaders, delegates, and supporters for the trust placed in him, promising to lead the party to victory in the state.

The three senatorial candidates for the 2027 elections also emerged through consensus and were affirmed unopposed





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African Democratic Congress ADC Halliru Jika Governorship 2027 Bauchi State Election Process

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