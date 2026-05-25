African Democratic Congress Endorses Atiku for 2027 Presidential Election

The African Democratic Congress in Zamfara State has thrown its weight behind former Vice President Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2027 presidential election, warning that it will sue the Waziri Adamawa if he eventually decides not to contest the election.

The African Democratic Congress in Zamfara State has endorsed former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as its preferred candidate for the 2027 presidential election , warning that it will sue the Waziri Adamawa if he decides not to contest.

The party made the decision after a stakeholders meeting in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, where state and national executives, as well as gubernatorial and legislative candidates converged. The party described Atiku as a seasoned democrat with years of political experience, capable of restoring stability, improving security and regaining public confidence in governance.

Atiku’s leadership experience is seen as a key factor in his appeal as a candidate, and the party signaled its intention to intensify its grassroots mobilization efforts in support of his presidential bid





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Atiku Abubakar African Democratic Congress 2027 Presidential Election Zamfara State Nigerian Politics

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