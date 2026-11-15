African Democratic Congress Divided Over Caretaker Committee Appointments

Solomon Dalung and ADC stakeholders clash with National Publicity Secretary Bolaji Abdullahi regarding disputed state caretaker committee appointments and Aregbesola's leadership.

Significant fractures have emerged within the African Democratic Congress ( ADC) as former Minister of Sports Solomon Dalung and other internal stakeholders publicly challenge the legitimacy of recently proposed state-level party structures. The dispute centers on allegations that party leadership, specifically targeting Seyi Aregbesola, has acted unilaterally to install disputed caretaker committees while legal challenges regarding official removals remain pending before the Supreme Court. This internal discord highlights deepening strategic disagreements just as the opposition party attempts to unify its ranks ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Judicial Conflict in Caretaker Committee Appointments

Supreme Court litigation concerning the status of officials removed after state congresses and the national convention is currently active, creating a legal obstacle to their immediate reinstatement or reassignment. Solomon Dalung, who also serves as Director of the Mandate Protection Directorate of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, issued a stern warning against proceeding with the planned inauguration of these committees. He argued that the party cannot simultaneously appeal the Court of Appeal's decision affirming these removals while inviting the same individuals to serve as chairmen of caretaker committees. Dalung emphasized that the judicial process must be respected in its entirety, noting that the party has taken an appeal to the Supreme Court challenging the lower court's ruling. Proceeding with appointments while the appeal is pending would, in his view, disregard the ongoing judicial process and undermine the party's legal strategy. He insisted that the appointment letters signed by Aregbesola should be withdrawn and the inauguration suspended until the court renders its final decision on the matter.

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Regional Stakeholders Challenge Leadership Methods

Accusations of unilateral leadership have also been voiced by ADC stakeholders in the South-West region, who allege that Aregbesola is manipulating candidate selection and creating parallel party structures outside due process. Jahmal of Port Harcourt, identified as a key stakeholder in the region, claimed that Aregbesola withheld access codes required for uploading party agents to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) portal. These stakeholders further alleged that membership registration was mishandled and that these actions could expose the party to significant litigation, thereby weakening its preparations for the upcoming 2027 elections. The core of the regional complaint focuses on the perception that Aregbesola is running the party without collective consultation, effectively setting up caretaker committees in a manner that bypasses established party rules. This has raised concerns among members who fear that such maneuvers could lead to legal challenges that might invalidate the party's electoral preparations. The stakeholders argue that these actions are not only procedurally flawed but also detrimental to the party's unity and operational effectiveness during a critical political period.

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Party Leadership Disputes Allegations of Misconduct

ADC National Publicity Secretary Bolaji Abdullahi firmly rejected the allegations against Aregbesola over the weekend, describing the claims as false, baseless, and motivated by malice. He stated that no inauguration of state caretaker committees was currently being planned, suggesting that Solomon Dalung may have been misinformed by mischief makers within the party. Abdullahi maintained that the decision to constitute the caretaker committees was a collective one approved by the party's National Executive Committee (NEC), rather than a unilateral act by any single individual.

Impact on Party Unity and 2027 Electoral Strategy

The spokesman dismissed efforts to link the alleged caretaker committee appointments to Aregbesola's Omoluabi Progressive political group, characterizing such claims as an attempt by enemies within the party to create disaffection. Abdullahi argued that linking Aregbesola's political structure to a decision in which it had no role was a fabricated narrative designed to deepen divisions within the ADC. He warned that these baseless allegations, if left unaddressed, could severely undermine the party's survival and its efforts to maintain cohesion ahead of the next general election. Abdullahi called on those making the allegations to provide concrete evidence rather than relying on claims circulating on social media. He highlighted Aregbesola's decision to remain in the opposition despite his previous close political relationship with President Tinubu as evidence that the former governor of Osun State is not motivated by a desire for personal political power or reconciliation with the current administration. He argued that if Aregbesola were desperate for power, he could have simply reconciled with the President and joined his administration, suggesting that the current attacks are driven by internal malice rather than legitimate political concern. The party leadership stresses that unity is paramount for the 2027 elections and urges members to focus on building the party rather than engaging in divisive rhetoric.