African Democratic Congress Direct Primary Process for Presidential Candidate in 2027

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) will commence the process of selecting its presidential candidate for the 2027 general election, with party members from across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory participating in the exercise.

The African Democratic Congress will today commence the process of selecting its presidential candidate for the 2027 general election , with party members across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory expected to participate in the exercise.

The party has opted for the direct primary method after all three aspirants — former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, and former banker Mohammed Hayatu-Deen — reportedly declined calls to step down for a consensus candidate. Although the ADC initially considered adopting an affirmation process similar to that used by the Nigeria Democratic Congress, party leaders maintain that the direct primary option fully aligns with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2026.

As members head to the polls today, attention has turned to the political weight, nationwide appeal, and perceived weaknesses of the three contenders vying for the party’s sole presidential ticket





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African Democratic Congress Presidential Candidate 2027 General Election Direct Primary Method Electoral Act 2026 Political Weight Nationwide Appeal Perceived Weaknesses Atiku Abubakar Rotimi Amaechi Mohammed Hayatu-Deen PDP All Progressives Congress Bola Tinubu David Mark Rauf Aregbesola Atiku Abubakar Rotimi Amaechi Mohammed Hayatu-Deen Political Analysts Political Figures Former Attorney General Of The Federation Abub Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai Ex-Minister Of Sports Bolaji Abdullahi Former Secretary To The Government Of The Fede

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