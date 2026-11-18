The ADC strongly denies accusations from the APC regarding the stoning of President Tinubu's motorcade in Abuja, challenging the ruling party to produce concrete evidence for its claims.

The African Democratic Congress has explicitly denied any participation in the alleged stone-throwing incident targeting the motorcade of President Bola Tinubu in Abuja. This formal rejection came as the opposition party accused the All Progressives Congress of scapegoating political rivals to deflect public anger regarding the nation's deteriorating economic conditions.

National Publicity Secretary Bolaji Abdullahi issued a stern statement on Wednesday addressing the serious allegations leveled against his party. He firmly stated that the African Democratic Congress bears no responsibility for the actions of citizens expressing grievances against what they describe as a failed administrative regime that has impoverished the populace.

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Abdullahi directly challenged the ruling party to substantiate its accusations, asserting that they possess no evidence to support their claims of involvement. He emphasized that every Nigerian is aware of the historical instances of political violence orchestrated by the ruling party in power.

Conflict Over Political Responsibility and Evidence

The dispute centers on allegations made by the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, which claimed that the African Democratic Congress and the Nigeria Democratic Congress were funding and organizing protests. The council argued that these opposition groups were mobilizing youths to disrupt campaign events using sponsored protests and propaganda ahead of the 2027 general elections.

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Specifically, the APC accused these opposition parties of organizing hoodlums to pelt President Tinubu's motorcade with stones at an Abuja mosque on November 13. This incident occurred shortly after the President observed Jumu'ah prayers in Garki, a location that drew significant public attention and subsequent political fallout.

Bolaji Abdullahi dismissed the APC's narrative as dishonest, questioning the ruling party's own previous statements about the event. He pointed out the contradiction in the APC's position, noting that they had previously denied that the President's convoy was stoned at the mosque, labeling such shifting accounts as evidence of deceit.

Security Restraint and Political Reckoning

The All Progressives Congress claimed that security operatives attached to the President's convoy exercised remarkable restraint during the disruption. They further stated that President Tinubu personally directed the police to release individuals who were arrested in connection with the disturbance, highlighting a gesture of magnanimity from the presidency.

However, the ADC Presidential Campaign Council has challenged the ruling party to provide tangible proof linking their organization to the alleged attack. They have raised critical questions regarding the circumstances surrounding the reported arrests and the subsequent release of suspects, demanding transparency in the investigation.

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Bolaji Abdullahi warned that the ruling party would eventually face a day of reckoning with the people due to their governance record. He declared that judgment day has arrived, suggesting that the current political tension is a direct consequence of the administration's failure to address the economic hardships facing Nigerian citizens.

Implications for the 2027 Election Landscape

This public feud highlights the intensifying political rivalry as the country moves further away from the 2027 general elections. The allegations of sponsored violence and fake news indicate a highly charged environment where both major parties are vying for dominance and public trust.

The African Democratic Congress maintains that their focus remains on addressing the genuine grievances of the people rather than engaging in the political violence attributed to them by the ruling party. They continue to position themselves as a voice for those suffering under what they perceive as economic mismanagement.

As the All Progressives Congress seeks to consolidate its support base, it continues to push its narrative that opposition parties are undermining stability through coordinated disruptions. This dynamic is likely to influence public perception and political strategies in the lead-up to the next electoral cycle.