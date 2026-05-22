African Democratic Congress Demands Unfettered Access to Former Governor El-Rufai in Custody of ICPC

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, is already in custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) but the ICPC has refused to grant unfettered access to former Governor El-Rufai to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) despite prior formal requests. In a tense situation at ICPC headquarters, the atmosphere became tense when three truckloads of armed police officers suddenly arrived while the delegation was waiting.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has demanded unfettered access to former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai , who is in custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The party expressed concern over ICPC's refusal to allow ADC leaders to visit El-Rufai despite prior formal requests. In a statement issued on May 22, 2026, ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, disclosed that a high-level delegation comprising the party's National Secretary, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, and the Secretary of the ADC Policy and Manifesto Committee, Mallam Salihu Lukman, visited the ICPC headquarters to see El-Rufai.

The delegation was denied access without any reasonable explanation, and the atmosphere at the commission became tense when three truckloads of armed police officers suddenly arrived at the facility while the delegation waited. ADC described the response as a show of force more suited to the suppression of civil unrest.

Bolaji Abdullahi also disclosed that party had earlier written officially to the ICPC Chairman seeking visitation rights for El-Rufai, citing growing public concerns about his wellbeing and reports of restricted access to family members and medical personnel. The President warned that what is unfolding appears to be punishment by process and intimidation through isolation aimed at breaking the spirit of a prominent opposition figure.

The ADC demanded that the ICPC immediately grant unrestricted access to El-Rufai by his family, doctors, lawyers, and political party leaders. Anything short of this, according to Abdullahi, will only reinforce the public perception that state institutions are being weaponised against opposition voices





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African Democratic Congress Nasir El-Rufai Independent Corrupt Practices And Other Relate Denied Access Armed Police Officers Punishment By Process State Institutions Weaponised Against Opposition Voices

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