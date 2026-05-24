African Democratic Congress Aspirant, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, Explains Why He's Running for Presidency

Hayatu-Deen emphasized that he is running because Nigeria deserves better and because the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is the only vehicle through which we can deliver it. He also discussed the three issues that every Nigerian family is wrestling with: jobs, the cost of living, and security. He urged ADC members to vote for him to emerge as the party's flag bearer during Monday's presidential primary. If you believe he would be the best flag bearer to ensure victory at the presidential election, please join his line on Monday.

Ahead of the African Democratic Congress , ADC, presidential primary, an aspirant, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen , has explained why he is running for the presidency. He described himself as the best candidate to become the ADC presidential candidate, saying Nigeria deserves better because our party, the African Democratic Congress , is the only vehicle through which we can deliver it.

He also noted that he's the only ADC's presidential aspirant not caught in the web of party division or personal feud. He brings no factional debts and no record of personal feuds settled at the country's expense





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African Democratic Congress ADC Presidential Primary Candidacy Mohammed Hayatu-Deen Nigeria Presidential Race Voting Flag Bearer Jobs Cost Of Living Security

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