African Democratic Congress Appoints Liyel Imoke and Abdulfatah Ahmed as Key Committee Chairmen

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has appointed former governors Liyel Imoke and Abdulfatah Ahmed to head key committees that will oversee its presidential primaries ahead of the 2027 general elections. The committees are responsible for ensuring transparency, credibility, and fairness in the conduct of the primaries. The appointments were announced in a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has appointed former governors Liyel Imoke and Abdulfatah Ahmed to head key committees that will oversee its presidential primaries ahead of the 2027 general elections .

Under the new arrangement, Imoke will serve as Chairman of the Presidential Screening Committee, while Abdulfatah has been named Chairman of the Presidential Election Committee. The appointments were announced in a statement on Monday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi. According to the statement, the decision was aimed at strengthening transparency, credibility, and fairness in the conduct of the primaries. The Presidential Screening Committee chaired by Imoke will have Hon.

C.I. D. Maduabum as secretary, alongside members including Alhaji Lawal Batagarawa, Prof. Bode Ayorinde, Hon. Nnena Elendu-Ukeje, Prof. David Salifu, and Col. Abubakar Ali Ciroma.

Similarly, the Presidential Election Committee headed by Abdulfatah Ahmed will have Prof. Yisa Gana as secretary, with members comprising Maj. -Gen. Adamu Jalingo, Dr. Auwalu Anwar, Chief Emenike Ikechi, Dr. Macaulay Iyare, Tajudeen Bakare, Elder Ubolo Itodo Okpanachi, Zainab Buba Galadima, Uzoamaka Onyeama, and Maj. -Gen.

Muhammad Inuwa Idris. The party also constituted a Presidential Appeals Committee chaired by Suleiman Usman, with Barr. Ken Imasuagbon as secretary and Barr. Dare Okerade as member.

The first is chaired by S.E. Aruwa, SAN, with Femi Olawuyi as secretary, and members including Lauretta Onochie, Chief Vivian Ugochukwu, Akilu Indabawa, Ibrahim Mohammed Wali, and Prof. Rabiu Bello. The second committee is headed by Barr. Justina Abanida, with Hon.

Chille Igbawua as secretary, and members such as Gerrard Irona, Sen. Yisa Braimoh, Hassan Mohammed Ibrahim, Joseph Ephraim Enemali, and Navy Capt. Aliyu Ngolmo. The party also approved two Governorship Appeal Committees to handle disputes arising from the screening and primary processes.

The ADC said the committees were carefully constituted to reinforce confidence in its internal democratic process and ensure a credible exercise. The statement added that they ‘will ensure transparency, credibility, fairness, and internal democracy throughout the conduct of the party’s primaries.





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African Democratic Congress (ADC) Appointees Committees Presidential Primaries 2027 General Elections

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