African Democratic Congress Appoints Former Governors to Lead Presidential Primary Committees

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has selected former Governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke, and former Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed, as the heads of their presidential primary committees. The appointment was made in a statement by the party's National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, on Monday. The committees will oversee the selection process for the ADC's presidential candidates in the forthcoming primaries.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has appointed former Governors of Cross River and Kwara States, Liyel Imoke and Abdulfatah Ahmed, to lead its presidential primary committees before the party's upcoming primaries.

The party's National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, issued a statement on Monday, disclosing this decision. The committees include screening and election committees for presidential and gubernatorial candidates, respectively. The ADC claims that these committees will promote transparency, credibility, fairness, and internal democracy in their operations





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African Democratic Congress Presidential Primaries Former Governors Committee Heads Transparency

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