African Democratic Congress (ADC) Stakeholders' Endorsement of Mohammed Hayatu-Deen as Presidential Candidate in South West Nigeria

Stakeholders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) across the South West have formally endorsed the presidential aspiration of Mohammed Hayatu-Deen ahead of the party's presidential primaries scheduled for Monday, describing him as the best-prepared candidate to reposition Nigeria and overcome its current economic and governance crisis.

Stakeholders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) across the South West have endorsed the presidential aspiration of Mohammed Hayatu-Deen ahead of the party's presidential primaries scheduled for Monday, describing him as the best-prepared candidate to reposition Nigeria and overcome its current economic and governance crisis.

According to Babajide Dosunmu, Leader of the ADC South-West Professionals Forum, the decision to support Hayatu-Deen was based on a clear understanding that Nigeria cannot afford experimental leadership, political theatrics, or recycled governance failures. Dosunmu stated that Hayatu-Deen's background in banking, economic management, public policy, and institutional leadership gives him an advantage in addressing the country's worsening economic hardship, unemployment crisis, insecurity, and declining investor confidence.

The ADC Young Professionals Forum leader also praised Hayatu-Deen's conduct throughout the primary process, particularly his public call for aspirants to commit themselves to the ADC's Governance Principles and Code of Ethics, popularly known as The Orange Book. Dosunmu stated that in a political culture where many seek power without accountability, Hayatu-Deen has distinguished himself through integrity, issue-based engagement, and a clear commitment to values-driven leadership. That matters. Character matters. Integrity matters. Leadership matters





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