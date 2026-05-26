African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential aspirant Mohammed Hayatu-Deen boycotts announcement of primary election results

Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, a presidential aspirant of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has announced that he will not attend the announcement of the party's presidential primary election results, citing allegations of widespread vote rigging. The development comes amid keen competition for the ADC presidential ticket involving former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Minister of Transportation and former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi, and Hayatu-Deen. The ADC presidential primary election collation exercise will take place in Abuja, with results expected from across the nation.

A presidential aspirant of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mohammed Hayatu-Deen , has announced that he will not attend the announcement of the party's presidential primary election results , citing allegations of widespread vote rigging .

The development comes amid keen competition for the ADC presidential ticket involving former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Minister of Transportation and former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi, and Hayatu-Deen. The ADC presidential primary election collation exercise will take place in Abuja, with results expected from across the nation. Ahead of the nationwide presidential primary held on Monday, the ADC had urged aspirants, party leaders, delegates, and members to conduct themselves peacefully and uphold party unity





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