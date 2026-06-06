African Democratic Congress (ADC) Gubernatorial Primary Election in Benue State: Ongoing Review and Fresh Primary Petition

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship primary election in Benue State has been marred by an ongoing review and a petition for a fresh primary by some aspirants. The declared winner, Herman Hembe, is yet to receive his Certificate of Return, and the party's national leadership is conducting a review of the exercise.

Two weeks after the African Democratic Congress, ADC, governorship primary election in Benue State , the declared winner, Herman Hembe , is yet to receive his Certificate of Return, amid an ongoing review of the exercise by the party’s national leadership.

The development follows petitions submitted by some aspirants who are demanding a fresh primary, alleging that the process that produced the reported winner was flawed and failed to reflect the wishes of party members. The petitioners, Joseph Waya and Peter Adejoh, in separate petitions to the party leadership, raised concerns over the conduct of the exercise and called for a review of the outcome.

They also urged the party to constitute a new governorship electoral committee made up of individuals who are neither indigenes nor residents of Benue State to guarantee neutrality and credibility in any subsequent process





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African Democratic Congress (ADC) Benue State Governorship Primary Election Herman Hembe Certificate Of Return Review Of The Exercise Fresh Primary Petition Joseph Waya Peter Adejoh Constitute A New Governorship Electoral Commit Guarantee Neutrality And Credibility Substantive Ticket Remains Under Review Procedurally Improper Consultations With The National And State Lead Evidence Of Any Formal Approval Or Directive Running Mate Selection Party Has Not Concluded Its Review No Certificate Of Return Has Been Issued Confusion Among Party Members And The Public 2027: Peter Obi Might Have More Votes Than Ati

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