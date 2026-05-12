African Democratic Congress (ADC) Alerts Public on Fraudulent Nomination Form Sale for 2027 Elections

The National Publicity Secretary of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Bolaji Abdullahi, issued a statement urging members and the public to beware of fraudulent activities related to the sale of ADC's nomination forms for the 2027 general elections. The ADC emphasized that only official communication from the National Chairman or the National Working Committee is valid.

The African Democratic Congress , ADC, has called on the public to beware of fraudulent activities relating to the sale of its nomination forms for the 2027 general elections.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the party emphasized that only official channels are valid and any official communication from the National Chairman or the National Working Committee, NWC, must be issued through the National Publicity Secretary. The ADC stated that any message claiming to represent the position of the National Chairman or NWC is false, unauthorized, and a blatant lie being spread on social media without shame.

The sale of nomination forms for the offices of President, Governor, Senate, and House of Representatives is constitutionally vested in the office of the National Organising Secretary, while the sale of nomination forms for State House of Assembly is handled at the State Party Headquarters. According to the ADC, any sale, collection, or purported authorization outside these offices is a direct violation of the party constitution and the Electoral Act process.

The National Chairman and the National Working Committee conduct all party activities and affairs in the states strictly through the recognized State Party Headquarters, noting that no individual or unauthorized group has the mandate to act outside this structure. The party warned members and the public to disregard any fraudulent messages, unauthorized agents, and fake directives circulating online, emphasizing that those engaging in impersonation and misinformation will be dealt with in line with the party constitution and the law.

The attention of the African Democratic Congress National Headquarters has been drawn to a viral video circulating on social media alleging that the National Chairman, David Mark, passed a message through a fraudulent stakeholder authorizing the sale of nomination forms. The party urged all genuine members to remain focused, law-abiding, and committed to building a united ADC ahead of 2027





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