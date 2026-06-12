African Democratic Congress Accuses APC of Failing to Improve Lives of Nigerians, Proposes Alternative Vision for the Country

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has delivered an assessment of the state of the nation, declaring that democracy has failed to improve the lives of ordinary Nigerians in the government of President Bola Tinubu. The opposition party accused the APC-led government of presiding over worsening insecurity, economic hardship, and declining public trust in democratic institutions. The ADC also presented an alternative vision for the country, emphasizing the need for intelligence-led, technology-driven, and community-based security measures and policies focused on reducing hardship and improving the welfare of citizens.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has delivered an assessment of the state of the nation, declaring that democracy has failed to improve the lives of ordinary Nigerians in the government of President Bola Tinubu .

The opposition party, in an open letter issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, challenged Nigerians to assess the current state of the country by asking whether they are safer, more prosperous, and more confident in government than they were in the past. The ADC accused the APC-led government of presiding over worsening insecurity, economic hardship, and declining public trust in democratic institutions.

The party also presented an alternative vision for the country, emphasizing the need for intelligence-led, technology-driven, and community-based security measures and policies focused on reducing hardship and improving the welfare of citizens





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African Democratic Congress Bola Tinubu All Progressives Congress Insecurity Economic Hardship Declining Public Trust Alternative Vision Intelligence-Led Security Technology-Driven Security Community-Based Security Security Spending Economic Policies Transparency Accountability Public Confidence Security Measures Economic Productivity Food Security Small Businesses Low-Income Earners Energy Cost Food Prices Agricultural Productivity

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