African civil society groups urge developed nations to convert climate pledges into measurable funding at COP31, warning that delays worsen debt and impact vulnerable communities.

Leading African civil society organisations have issued a stern warning to developed nations during the COP31 negotiations, calling for an immediate shift from vague promises to concrete, measurable climate action. These groups emphasize that the credibility of the summit depends entirely on tangible results for vulnerable communities rather than symbolic declarations.

Criticism of Climate Finance Delivery Gaps

Augustine Njamnshi, chair of the Political and Technical Affairs Committee of the Pan African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA), read a statement titled "From Promises to Proof: Our Call in Antalya" at a press conference held two days before the conference was scheduled to close. The statement, released on Wednesday, declared that the climate crisis has transformed from a failure of ambition into a crisis of delivery.

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African civil society organisations (CSOs) argued that the ongoing talks remain deadlocked over critical issues including climate finance, the transition away from fossil fuels, and the mechanisms for a just transition. The presidency of the summit reported that 21 specific issues remained unresolved as negotiations progressed, with revised negotiating texts expected to be released early Thursday ahead of the Friday closing session.

Unresolved Issues and Draft Proposals at Stake

A draft agreement released on Monday proposed stronger measures to reduce fossil fuel dependence and triple adaptation finance to at least $120 billion annually by 2035, as reported by PREMIUM TIMES. However, neither of these proposals has been agreed upon by all parties, with significant divisions persisting regarding funding levels, the identity of contributors, and the preference for grants over loans.

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The CSOs highlighted that African communities are already suffering from severe droughts, floods, food insecurity, and displacement despite contributing minimally to the causes of climate change. They stressed that the success of this COP will not be measured by speeches or catchy headlines, but by whether those most responsible for the crisis deliver the necessary action, finance, and accountability at the required scale.

Demands for Specific Fossil Fuel Reductions

In their formal demands, the groups called on developed countries and major emitters to specify exactly how much they would reduce fossil fuel dependence, by when these reductions would occur, and how progress would be assessed. They warned against using flexibility in previous agreements or voluntary initiatives to justify delays, arguing that continued public financing of fossil fuels, new oil and gas expansion, and subsidies are inconsistent with true climate leadership.

The organisations maintained that countries with the greatest responsibility for emissions and the strongest capacity to respond should bear the greatest accountability. They rejected the treatment of climate finance as charity, describing it instead as an obligation grounded in responsibility, equity, and commitments already made under the Convention and the Paris Agreement.

Impact on African Development and Future Steps

Climate finance was described as the central test of trust in the negotiations, with the groups criticizing what they viewed as a preference by developed countries for a finance work programme that functions merely as a discussion forum with non-binding outputs. The financing gap was argued to reflect political choices rather than a simple shortage of resources, with warnings that borrowing to respond to climate impacts is worsening financial pressures on African countries.

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As COP31 deliberations conclude on Friday, 20 November, PACJA called on governments to prioritize decisions that improve conditions for impacted communities. The true measure of the summit's success, they argued, lies in delivering people-centred policies rather than initiating another round of empty promises.