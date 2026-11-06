African Caribbean Ministers Demand Creative Economy Funding

Ministers from African and Caribbean nations issued a communique urging increased funding and intellectual property protections to accelerate growth in the cultural and creative industries amid the rise of artificial intelligence.

African and Caribbean nations have formally demanded enhanced financial backing, robust intellectual property safeguards, and expanded market access to rapidly advance the development of the cultural and creative industries across the continent. This urgent call to action was issued in a communique adopted at the conclusion of the Ministerial Roundtable on the Global African Creative Economy, signaling a unified political will to transform cultural assets into substantial economic drivers.

Ministerial Consensus on Economic Growth

The gathering brought together ministers responsible for cultural and creative sectors from thirteen distinct nations including Nigeria, Algeria, Guinea, Rwanda, Senegal, Botswana, Mozambique, the Bahamas, Namibia, Malawi, Zambia, Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire. The ministers emphasized that culture and creative industries are fundamental to economic development, job creation, youth empowerment, social inclusion and the promotion of peace. They acknowledged the necessity of aligning national and regional policy instruments with other critical sectors such as tourism, trade and digital technologies to strengthen the overall ecosystem.

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Framing the Policy and Legal Framework

The communique explicitly recalled the Charter for African Cultural Renaissance as a central framework for placing culture at the heart of development, continental integration and a shared African identity. It further recognized the African Union Plan of Action on Culture and Creative Industries and the Statute of the African Audiovisual and Cinema Commission as vital instruments for creating an enabling environment. These frameworks are seen as essential for promoting innovation, protecting intellectual property rights and supporting cross-border trade which is crucial for job creation in the region.

Addressing Digital Technology and AI Challenges

Regarding the growing influence of digital technologies and artificial intelligence, the ministers acknowledged the significant opportunities these tools offer to creators and entrepreneurs. However, they stressed the urgent need to address complex questions regarding ownership, cultural representation and economic equity in the digital space. The communique called for appropriate regulatory frameworks, strategies and infrastructure to enable African creators to participate fully in the digital economy and utilize artificial intelligence to advance the continent's cultural and creative industries.

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Stakeholder Roles and Implementation Pathways

The meeting was organized under the theme From Commitments to Implementation: Accelerating Global Africa's Culture and Creative Industries in the Age of AI and Innovation. It was convened by the African Export-Import Bank in collaboration with the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat, the African Union Commission and the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy. This collaborative effort underscores the multi-institutional approach required to scale the creative sector across borders.

Future Steps and Accountability Mechanisms

To accelerate sectoral growth, the ministers called on member states stakeholders and development partners to promote intra-African and Africa-Caribbean trade to expand markets and deepen regional integration. They urged governments to improve data collection and research to support evidence-based decisions and committed to working with the African Union Commission and Afreximbank to implement the recommendations. They also agreed to establish mechanisms for accountability, continuous monitoring, evaluation and learning to track progress effectively.

Political Will and Measurable Outcomes

Speaking at the closing session, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Abdul Karim Ozi Ibrahim, stated that the success of the roundtable would depend on translating resolutions into practical policies and measurable actions. He emphasized that the true measure of success lies in the deliberate policies, practical programs, strategic partnerships, increased investment and measurable actions that follow the gathering, ensuring commitments do not merely gather dust on shelves.