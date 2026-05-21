African American Vernacular English (AAVE): A Lingua Franca of 17th-Century Slaves

In the United States during the 1980s, African Americans were finding their voices amidst the cultural war and civil rights movement. In this period, African American vernacular and urban couture became synonymous with American pop culture, and the African-American linguistic phenomenon, African American Vernacular English (AAVE), was being mainstreamed. Oppositely, Maya Angelou, a prominent dissenter, criticized the use of AAVE as merely a dialect variation, emphasizing that it represented the collective linguistic identity of Black people in America.

When I arrived the United States in the beginning of the second half of the 80s, I found myself right in the middle of a culture war, and at one of the peaking moments in the civil rights movement.

Most conspicuously, it was a time when Blacks in America were beginning to find their voices in an increasingly complex society. It was an era that followed a period of increasing self awareness and immense cultural pride – the ‘I am black and proud’ moment. To add to the allure, African Americans were achieving great feats in multidisciplinary areas of human endeavor.

They were even dominant in certain fields such as in sports, entertainment and in the trendsetting of fashion styles. That was when African American vernacular and urban couture became ubiquitous and synonymous with American pop culture. They were ready to engage with the Black culture of America





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African American Vernacular English (AAVE) African-American Linguistic Phenomenon Lingua Franca Cultural Identity African-American Movement In America African American Vernacular English AAVE

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