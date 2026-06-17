African Airlines Struggle with High Financing Costs, Fleet Renewal Challenges, Says Nigeria's Aviation Minister

Nigeria's Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo highlights that high borrowing costs and limited aircraft financing are key obstacles for African airlines, preventing fleet renewal and global competitiveness.

The Nigerian Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo , has identified access to affordable financing and fleet renewal as the most significant challenges facing Africa's aviation industry.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inaugural African Air Transport Conference in Lome, Togo, Keyamo highlighted that while demand for air travel across the continent remains robust, African airlines are hampered by high borrowing costs and limited access to aircraft financing, which prevent them from renewing their fleets and competing on a global scale. The conference brought together aviation stakeholders from across Africa to discuss ways to improve air connectivity and strengthen the sector.

Keyamo pointed out that the core problem for African aviation is fleet renewal and financing. He noted that airlines in other regions can secure financing for aircraft acquisitions at interest rates ranging from three to six percent, whereas African operators often face borrowing costs as high as 30 percent. This disparity makes it nearly impossible for African airlines to compete effectively.

The minister stressed that the traffic and desire to travel are there, and private airlines are emerging, but the financial hurdles are overwhelming. He argued that aircraft are often deployed in more profitable markets during their first years of operational life before being transferred to Africa, meaning that many aircraft operating on the continent are older and less efficient. Keyamo welcomed ongoing efforts by the African Development Bank and the African Export-Import Bank to support fleet renewal across the continent.

He called for Africa to reduce its dependence on foreign aircraft lessors and develop financing solutions tailored to its realities. The minister emphasized that stronger financing mechanisms would enable airlines to acquire newer aircraft, expand operations, and improve connectivity across Africa. He concluded by stating that addressing these challenges is critical for the continent's aviation sector to thrive and compete globally





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Africa Aviation Fleet Renewal Financing Keyamo Airline Competitiveness

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigeria committed to single African air marketFestus Keyamo reiterates Nigeria's commitment to the Single African Air Transport Market, crucial for unlocking Africa's economic potential. Read more.

Read more »

Nigeria's Textile Industry: From African Powerhouse to Decline and Call for RevivalA recent Senate motion proposing a ban on textile imports has reignited discussion on reviving Nigeria's once-dominant textile sector. The article examines the industry's historical significance, employing hundreds of thousands and ranking as Africa's third-largest, and analyzes the multifaceted causes of its decline, including trade liberalization, power shortages, and policy failures. It argues that beyond political motions, sustained strategic action is needed to rebuild the conditions for success.

Read more »

Nigeria and Cameroon Sign Defence Cooperation MoU to Secure Border and Maritime InterestsNigeria and Cameroon have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on bilateral defence cooperation to secure their shared southern border and enhance maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea. The agreement, signed by Nigeria's Minister of Defence General Christopher Musa (retd.) and Cameroon's Minister Delegate Joseph Assomo, establishes a framework for intelligence sharing, joint training, logistics support, and collective response to security threats. The pact also covers defence industry cooperation, including technology transfer and local manufacturing.

Read more »

Nigeria’s aircraft leasing company will allow airlines pay in naira — MinisterThe aviation minister says the proposed aircraft leasing company will help local airlines access aircraft on more affordable terms, reduce pressure from foreign exchange shortages and eventually serve operators across Africa.

Read more »