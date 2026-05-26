African Action Congress Adopts Omoyele Sowore as Consensus Presidential Candidate for 2027 Elections

The African Action Congress, AAC, has adopted Omoyele Sowore as its consensus presidential candidate for the 2027 elections. Kayode Babayemi, Chairman of the AAC Presidential Primary Election, said the decision shows the party's trust in Sowore's dedication to real democracy.

The African Action Congress , AAC, has adopted Omoyele Sowore as its consensus presidential candidate for the 2027 elections . Kayode Babayemi , Chairman of the AAC Presidential Primary Election, said the decision shows the party's trust in Sowore's dedication to real democracy.

Babayemi stated that the choice of Sowore as the agreed presidential candidate of the African Action Congress shows that the party believes in his steady leadership and his long-term dedication to fighting for a fair and truly democratic Nigeria. He thanked all the party members, supporters, and stakeholders who came out to stand with the vision and values of the party.

Their strong support and constant belief helped keep Omoyele Sowore and the agreed candidate of the African Action Congress going strong. In response to the party's nomination, Sowore emphasized that the AAC is the only opposition party that offers a real choice for Nigerians. He highlighted the various challenges the party has faced, including the absence of connections to powerful figures or corrupt politicians.

Sowore mentioned that some people believed that there was no other choice but dictatorship, but the AAC announced a revolution in 2019. The party has been working towards a truly democratic Nigeria, and Sowore is confident that the AAC can bring about positive change. The announcement of Sowore as the consensus presidential candidate for the 2027 elections has been met with excitement and anticipation from party members and supporters.

They believe that Sowore's leadership and dedication to the party's values will help bring about a brighter future for Nigeria. In related news, the PDP presidential primary in Abia has been won by Sandy Onor, who scored 25,197 votes. This victory has been seen as a significant step towards the 2027 elections, and many are hoping that the PDP will continue to grow in strength and popularity.

However, the AAC's adoption of Sowore as its consensus presidential candidate has been seen as a major challenge to the PDP's dominance in the 2027 elections. The AAC's focus on real democracy and its commitment to fighting for a fair and truly democratic Nigeria has resonated with many Nigerians, and it remains to be seen how the PDP will respond to this challenge.

The 2027 elections are shaping up to be a highly competitive and contentious election, with many parties and candidates vying for power. The AAC's adoption of Sowore as its consensus presidential candidate has added a new layer of complexity to the election, and it will be interesting to see how the election unfolds.

The AAC's commitment to real democracy and its focus on fighting for a fair and truly democratic Nigeria has been seen as a major positive development, and many are hoping that the party will continue to grow in strength and popularity. The 2027 elections are a critical moment for Nigeria, and the AAC's adoption of Sowore as its consensus presidential candidate has been seen as a major step towards a more democratic and equitable society.

The party's focus on real democracy and its commitment to fighting for a fair and truly democratic Nigeria has resonated with many Nigerians, and it remains to be seen how the PDP will respond to this challenge. The election is expected to be highly competitive, with many parties and candidates vying for power.

The AAC's adoption of Sowore as its consensus presidential candidate has added a new layer of complexity to the election, and it will be interesting to see how the election unfolds. The AAC's commitment to real democracy and its focus on fighting for a fair and truly democratic Nigeria has been seen as a major positive development, and many are hoping that the party will continue to grow in strength and popularity.

The 2027 elections are a critical moment for Nigeria, and the AAC's adoption of Sowore as its consensus presidential candidate has been seen as a major step towards a more democratic and equitable society. The party's focus on real democracy and its commitment to fighting for a fair and truly democratic Nigeria has resonated with many Nigerians, and it remains to be seen how the PDP will respond to this challenge





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African Action Congress Omoyele Sowore 2027 Elections Kayode Babayemi PDP Sandy Onor

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