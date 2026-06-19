Africa Social Impact Summit 2026 Countdown Begins with Landmark Press Conference in Abuja

The Africa Social Impact Summit 2026 officially launched its countdown at a press conference in Abuja, hosted by Sterling One Foundation and the UN in Nigeria. The summit, set for July 22-24 in Lagos, aims to mobilize over $500 million in deals and drive sustainable development across Africa.

The countdown to the Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS) 2026 officially began with a landmark press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, 17 June 2026. Hosted by Sterling One Foundation in collaboration with the United Nations in Nigeria and other key partners, the high-level briefing set the stage for a gathering of global leaders, investors, policymakers, and development partners committed to shaping a more resilient and prosperous Africa.

The press conference unveiled the vision, strategic priorities, and programme highlights for ASIS 2026, scheduled to take place from 22 to 24 July 2026 at the Eko Convention Center in Lagos. The theme for this year's summit is 'Financing for Development: Building Resilience and Transforming Emerging Economies.

' As Africa navigates a rapidly evolving economic landscape marked by shifting global capital flows, climate challenges, food insecurity, and an expanding youth population, ASIS 2026 aims to drive practical conversations that translate into investments, partnerships, and scalable solutions capable of accelerating sustainable development across the continent. The briefing brought together members of the media, government representatives, development institutions, private sector leaders, and strategic partners for exclusive announcements on the summit's agenda, confirmed speakers, partnership opportunities, and key initiatives designed to unlock Africa's next growth frontier.

Speaking at the event, Mohamed Malick Fall, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, highlighted the importance of collective action in advancing the continent's development priorities.

'Africa's greatest opportunity lies in the strength of its partnerships,' Fall said. 'The Africa Social Impact Summit continues to provide a unique platform where governments, the private sector, development partners, and civil society come together to mobilise the investments, innovation, and collaboration needed to accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals. Together, we can build resilient economies that leave no one behind.

' Also speaking at the conference, Abubakar Suleiman, a Board Member of Sterling One Foundation, emphasized the importance of sustained commitment beyond dialogue. 'What we are building through ASIS is not just a convening, but a long-term platform for action. The conversations we are having today must translate into real commitments, measurable outcomes, and partnerships that outlive the summit itself. That is how we move from intention to impact across the continent.

' Olapeju Ibekwe, Chief Executive Officer of Sterling One Foundation, added that the Africa Social Impact Summit platform has already unlocked over $1 billion across sectors, but this needs to be scaled significantly. She noted that the future of Africa will be defined by the quality of the sustainable partnerships built today.

'The Africa Social Impact Summit is a platform that brings together African leaders, local and international investors, innovative ideas, and catalytic capital to address some of the continent's most pressing challenges while unlocking opportunities for inclusive and sustainable growth. We are excited to unveil an edition that is bigger, more collaborative, and more action-oriented than ever before. We expect deals of over $500 million to be signed this year,' Ibekwe said.

Since its inception, the Africa Social Impact Summit has evolved into one of the continent's foremost platforms for advancing market-led solutions and cross-sector collaboration in support of the Sustainable Development Goals and Agenda 2063. The press conference marked a significant step in translating dialogue into actionable outcomes, with stakeholders expressing optimism about the summit's potential to drive meaningful change across Africa





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