Africa's Payments Ecosystem Faces Growing Tensions Between Innovation and Regulation

The Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Intrinsic, Nkebet Mesele, has highlighted growing tensions between rapid innovation in Africa's payments ecosystem and tightening regulatory frameworks, warning that sustainability, infrastructure constraints, and compliance costs are reshaping how the sector grows.

The Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Intrinsic, Nkebet Mesele, has highlighted growing tensions between rapid innovation in Africa's payments ecosystem and tightening regulatory frameworks , warning that sustainability, infrastructure constraints, and compliance costs are reshaping how the sector grows.

The executive examined regulation, operational pressures, and the structural gaps affecting payment operators across the continent, noting that while regulatory reforms aim to strengthen trust and stability, they are also increasing commercial pressure on businesses. One of the biggest gaps is the pace at which regulatory expectations evolve compared to the operational realities of businesses trying to scale across fragmented markets.

Operators are dealing with infrastructure limitations, varying levels of digital maturity, foreign exchange pressures, and rising fraud risks, all of which increase compliance costs. Many payment companies are operating across environments with infrastructure limitations, varying levels of digital maturity, foreign exchange pressures, and increasing fraud risks. Compliance is necessary, but it also comes with real operational costs. Smaller operators may struggle to absorb these costs while remaining commercially viable.

The challenge is not regulation itself. Strong regulation is important for trust and long-term ecosystem stability. The real issue is ensuring that regulatory frameworks are implemented with a practical understanding of how payment businesses actually operate. Payment firms are facing high structure-related costs, including investments in uptime, fraud prevention systems, dispute resolution, and customer support, while still trying to keep services affordable.

A major one is infrastructure cost. Many operators are still investing heavily in reliability, uptime, fraud management systems, dispute resolution, and customer support while also trying to maintain affordable services for consumers. There is also the issue of profitability. Many digital payment services operate on very thin margins, particularly in highly competitive markets.

Increasing compliance obligations are forcing firms to rethink pricing models, operational structures, and growth expectations, even as public conversations tend to focus more on innovation and transaction growth than sustainability. Fragmentation remains one of the industry's biggest challenges. Different markets operate under different regulatory frameworks, infrastructure standards, settlement processes, and licensing structures. Interoperability also goes beyond technology.

It involves policy alignment and collaboration between financial institutions, infrastructure providers, regulators, and payment companies, as well as shared standards around compliance and security. The payments industry in Africa is maturing very quickly. What we are seeing now is a transition from an era focused primarily on expansion and innovation into one that increasingly prioritises governance, compliance, consumer protection, and systemic stability.

Reforms around foreign exchange, remittances, and transaction monitoring reflect broader efforts to strengthen oversight, with regulators paying closer attention to how money flows through digital channels and how risks are managed. At the same time, customer adoption of digital payments continues to grow rapidly, which means operators are under pressure from both sides, and they must innovate fast enough to meet market demand while also strengthening operational controls and compliance structures. It is a delicate balance.

On the other hand, ER compliance frameworks help improve trust and reduce systemic risks. On the other hand, if compliance becomes too expensive or operationally burdensome, smaller players may struggle to serve underserved communities effectively





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Africa's Payments Ecosystem Regulatory Frameworks Sustainability Infrastructure Constraints Compliance Costs

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