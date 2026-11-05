Imo State University and Imo Robotic Centre Launch Africa's First Robotic Surgery Academy to Train 500

A new robotic surgery academy in southeast Nigeria will train 500 surgeons and medical professionals within two years, aiming to reduce overseas medical treatment and expand advanced surgical care.

Imo State University has partnered with the Imo Robotic Centre to establish Africa's first dedicated university-based robotic surgery academy. The academy plans to train 500 surgeons and other medical professionals within two years.

Imo State University Robotic Surgery Academy Launch

It will equip more than 250 Nigerian surgeons and participants from other African countries.



The initiative aims to strengthen Nigeria's healthcare capacity and reduce dependence on overseas medical treatment. Professor Kingsley Ekwueme, a consultant urologist and robotic surgeon, recently became Professor of Robotic Surgery at Imo State University. He said the partnership followed discussions with the university's management on August 18.

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A memorandum of understanding was signed and a departmental building allocated for the academy.



The Imo Robotic Centre has commenced operations and performed its first surgery in August. Multiple robotic surgeries have since been performed, with many patients benefiting from the technology now available for the first time in southeast Nigeria. The centre was developed in partnership with the Imo State Government under Governor Hope Uzodimma.





Ekwueme said the academy would provide specialised training in urology, gynaecology, general surgery and selected cardiac procedures. It will also train nurses and entire surgical teams. He stressed that successful robotic procedures require coordinated expertise beyond sophisticated equipment. We are not only training surgeons, but we are also training the whole surgical team, he said.

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This is important because we want to train a team to deliver safe and effective robotic surgery at their local centre.



The academy will assist participating hospitals with the procurement and installation of robotic equipment, helping them overcome technical and logistical challenges. The training covers urology, gynaecology, general surgery and selected cardiac procedures. Operations that could benefit include kidney and prostate surgeries, fibroid removal, hysterectomy, ovarian procedures, bowel cancer operations and selected gallbladder surgeries.

Robotic Surgery Benefits and Precision Advantages





Ekwueme explained that robotic systems offer surgeons three-dimensional magnified views of the operating field. They provide instruments that allow greater precision, particularly in confined spaces. The technology can reduce surgical trauma, blood loss and recovery time compared with conventional open surgery in appropriately selected patients. Open surgery often requires larger incisions and longer hospital stays.





However, he emphasised that surgeons must undergo specialised training to operate the equipment safely. The surgeon has to also be proficient in the use of the robotic machine, he said. That is where this training becomes important. His team has performed more than 145 robotic procedures through a programme he developed.

They also performed what he described as West Africa's first robotic-assisted gynaecological operation, with the patient discharged the same day.



Ekwueme disclosed plans to establish an oncology centre adjacent to the robotic facility. It will provide advanced cancer diagnosis and treatment. A medical institute is also being developed through the partnership between the state government and the Imo Robotic Centre.

Reducing Medical Tourism and Tax Reform Needs

These facilities would strengthen specialised healthcare delivery in the South-East and reduce the need for patients to travel to other parts of the country or abroad.



He urged the Federal Government to review taxes and import duties on sophisticated medical equipment. He argued that high acquisition costs could discourage public hospitals from adopting the technology and limit patients' access to advanced procedures. We know how to acquire affordable robotic systems, he said.

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I will advise any public institution to come and train with us. We will help them to acquire robots, without a doubt.



He called on chief medical directors of public hospitals to explore partnerships for acquiring equipment and developing expertise. Expanding local capacity would help reverse medical tourism by reducing the financial and emotional burdens patients face when seeking treatment abroad.

These include travel, accommodation and other expenses.



Ekwueme serves as Clinical Lead for Urology at Glan Clwyd Hospital in North Wales, United Kingdom. His experience includes establishing a prostate clinic, training surgeons and consulting for robotic technology companies in Europe. He said his experience developing robotic surgery programmes abroad inspired his determination to introduce similar capabilities in Nigeria.

Reversing Brain Drain Through Medical Investment





He expressed optimism that sustained investment in medical technology and professional development could improve access to advanced healthcare and encourage Nigerian specialists abroad to return home. In ten years, I see every Nigerian having access to robotic surgery anywhere in Nigeria, he said. I see a Nigeria where brain drain would be significantly less. I dare to predict there is going to be a reversal of brain drain.

A reversal back to Nigeria.



Ekwueme described the initiative as a potential turning point for healthcare delivery. He maintained that collaboration between universities, government and medical institutions could transform specialist surgical services. I seriously believe that a medical revolution is happening in Nigeria at the moment, he declared.