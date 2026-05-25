Africa Risks Remaining Supplier of Raw Inputs in AI Economy Unless it Builds Ownership - Stakeholders Warn

Stakeholders in Africa's technology, finance, and infrastructure sectors have warned that the continent risks remaining a supplier of raw inputs in the global artificial intelligence economy unless it urgently builds ownership across data, talent, compute infrastructure, and financing systems.

Stakeholders in Africa 's technology, finance, and infrastructure sectors have warned that the continent risks remaining a supplier of raw inputs in the global artificial intelligence economy unless it urgently builds ownership across data, talent, compute infrastructure, and financing systems .

The warning was the central focus of a high-level session titled 'The AI Scramble: Who Owns Africa's Data, Talent, and Digital Future?

' at the Africa Soft Power Summit 2026. The session featured the Managing Director, Africa, Google, Alex Okosi; Chief Executive Officer of iXAfrica Data Centres, Snehar Shah; founder and CEO of Amini, Kate Kallot; and the CEO and Head of Coverage, Corporate and Investment Banking, Standard Chartered Bank Kenya, Birju Sanghrajka. Speaking during the panel, Okosi said Africa could not afford to approach the AI era merely as a consumer of products developed and controlled outside the continent.

'It is critical that Africa not only consumes AI, but participates in its underlying architecture. Unless AI recognises African languages, speech patterns, and dialects, the technology will not be positioned to solve African problems,' he said. He warned that the continent risked repeating patterns seen in the digital media era, where African creators drove global culture while ownership of distribution and monetisation platforms remained largely outside the continent.

'Power consolidates real quickly. Unless African operators are present at the foundational level, the economics of the AI era will accrue elsewhere,' he added. In her remark, Kallot argued that Africa faced the danger of reproducing the extractive economic model that historically defined its role in global commodity markets, only this time with data replacing physical raw materials.

'What has long been described as raw material from Africa is now being mirrored in how the continent's data is treated. The continent risks supplying the inputs without owning the system,' she said. She identified data, compute infrastructure, and talent as the three foundational pillars Africa must strengthen to secure meaningful participation in the AI economy. Kallot further stressed the need for stronger local systems for data collection, governance, and ownership, alongside sustained investment in infrastructure and education.

Without such systems, she noted, African data would continue to train models that the continent neither owns nor commercially benefits from at scale. On the infrastructure side, Shah said Africa still accounted for only a small fraction of global digital infrastructure despite its large and youthful population.

'The more pragmatic path involves selectively leveraging global technology while building genuine local capacity in the layers that determine data sovereignty, compute access, and long-term value capture,' he said. He, however, pointed to growing opportunities across renewable energy, technical talent, and submarine cable connectivity as indicators that the continent could still position itself competitively. Shah cited Kenya's geothermal energy resources and iXAfrica's data centre projects as examples of efforts to build the foundational infrastructure needed for Africa's AI future.

Speaking on financing, Sanghrajka said banks and institutional investors would require clearer commercial models and stronger risk assessment frameworks before committing large-scale funding to AI ventures.

'Financing Africa's AI participation will require both bankable use cases and a clearer assessment framework on the part of financiers,' he stressed. Infrastructure assets such as data centres and power projects, he noted, are relatively familiar territory for banks because the underlying economics are well understood. The session highlighted the need for Africa to build ownership across data, talent, compute infrastructure, and financing systems to avoid being a supplier of raw inputs in the global AI economy





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