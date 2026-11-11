Africa Made It launches Power, Protect, Purchase campaign to unlock $34bn annual GDP from local textile production

Africa Made It launched its Power, Protect, Purchase campaign at CANEX weekend in Lagos, targeting $34bn in annual GDP contribution and nearly two million permanent jobs through local cotton processing.

Africa Made It, the continental movement driving Africa's industrial sovereignty, officially launched its Power, Protect, Purchase campaign at the CANEX weekend in Lagos, Nigeria. The initiative aims to unlock 34 billion dollars in annual GDP contribution by shifting from unprocessed raw cotton exports to end-to-end local garment processing.

Power Protect Purchase Campaign Pillars Explained

The campaign spotlights the fibre-to-fashion value chain and presents a roadmap for continental industrialisation built on three pillars. These are securing competitive energy for local industrial mills, enacting policies to protect emerging domestic manufacturers from unfair foreign imports, and rallying African consumers to purchase locally manufactured apparel. Africa Practice research shows that Africa exports up to 98 per cent of its raw cotton overseas and captures only two per cent of its total value.

Also read Group Plan To Capture $34bn In GDP From Cotton-to-Garment Value Chain

The continent also incurs a 35 billion dollar annual trade deficit from this pattern of exporting raw materials and importing finished products. Building domestic processing capacity in spinning, weaving and sewing locally produced cotton will sustain nearly two million permanent industrial jobs. It would also inject approximately 33 billion dollars directly into domestic household incomes every year, in addition to a recurring 34 billion dollar contribution to the continent's GDP.

A 1.8 billion dollar capital allocation toward critical structural enablers for garment transformation is the foundation for bridging what the initiative calls Africa's missing middle in the fibre-to-fashion value chain. The campaign said this investment is needed to transform the continent's textile industry. Beyond macroeconomic benefits, the initiative highlighted impacts on rural economies and women. Industrial wages and local lint purchases can increase capital circulation in rural communities, drive community micro-economic vitality and contribute to rural poverty reduction.

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Industrial Wages Boost Rural Women Employment

Formal employment opportunities can also expand significantly for women, who currently make up between 70 and 90 per cent of garment factory workers on the continent. Marie Wilke, editor-in-chief of Africa Made It magazine, said African culture, design and storytelling influence global fashion, music and media like never before. Yet, without domestic manufacturing infrastructure, Africa's creative authority yields very little economic return.

Wilke said linking raw cotton harvest directly to local processing ensures that intellectual property, commercial margins and industrial jobs remain on the continent. She added that greater integration between cotton production and local processing would allow African countries to retain more value from their natural resources. Africa Made It was established as a continental advocacy platform to support Africa's transition from a primary exporter of raw materials into an economy that controls, processes and monetises its own resources.

The fashion industry is being used as the initiative's first major example. The platform is coordinated by a network that includes AllAfrica Media, Africa24, Africa No Filter, Africa Practice, Afreximbank, AKAS Consulting, Bird Story Agency, IC Publications and Research Alpha. The consortium of leading pan-African organisations, advocacy groups and media organisations is positioning Africa as a global investment hub.

Strategic Investment And Policy Goals For Sovereignty

The campaign was launched at the CANEX weekend in Lagos on November 10, 2026, with organisers positioning local manufacturing as a pathway to greater industrial sovereignty and investment across Africa. The initiative said realising this vision requires a deliberate combination of targeted investments, supportive trade policies and consumer mobilisation. Wilke said it is time to wear our power, urging Africans to embrace local production and consumption.

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The campaign seeks to ensure that value created from African resources remains on African soil.