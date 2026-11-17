The African Union Advisory Board Against Corruption says Africa loses between $80bn and $125bn annually to illicit financial flows, about 25 per cent of GDP, as the maiden General Assembly of the African Asset Recovery Practitioners Forum opens in Abuja.

Africa loses between $80bn and $125bn annually to illicit financial flows, with the losses accounting for about 25 per cent of the continent's Gross Domestic Product, the African Union Advisory Board Against Corruption has said.

The Chairperson of the board, Kwami Edem Senanu, disclosed this at the first General Assembly of the African Asset Recovery Practitioners Forum in Abuja on Tuesday. Senanu said the continent was losing approximately 50 per cent of its domestic revenue mobilisation to illicit financial flows, warning that the development was undermining efforts to address its socioeconomic challenges. He said while some United Nations partners estimated the annual losses at about $80bn, other stakeholders put the figure at approximately $125bn.

Also read Nigeria and Africa Target Supply Chain Transformation at 2026 ACSC Lagos Event

It is a fact that Africa continues to lose vast amounts of resources every year to corruption and illicit financial flows, he said. Our UN partners quoted about $80bn annually. Some other stakeholders on the continent look at about $125bn being lost annually just to illicit financial flows. Approximately, perhaps about 50 per cent of our domestic revenue mobilisation and 25 per cent of GDP is being lost, he said.

Asset Recovery Funds Critical Infrastructure Development

Senanu said recovering stolen assets would provide African countries with resources to address critical infrastructure and social development deficits. Asset recovery provides for us the door to address substantive socioeconomic deficits on our African landscape, he said. It also provides for us an opportunity to build and provide hospitals, schools, and roads and to address other key challenges of our people.

Senanu said African countries needed to move beyond commitments and policy declarations to sustained action capable of tracing, recovering and returning illicitly acquired assets. He explained that the African Asset Recovery Practitioners Forum was established to provide a platform for experts, prosecutors and anti-corruption institutions across the continent to work together to tackle illicit financial flows and recover stolen assets.

Advertisement

Forum Launch Translates Policy Into Operations

He said the idea of establishing the Forum was first proposed in Dakar, Senegal, in September 2022, before its formal launch in Nairobi, Kenya, three years later. Senanu said the Forum was conceived to provide the practical expertise required to translate the Common African Position on Asset Recovery from a continental policy commitment into effective asset recovery operations.

He disclosed that the African Union Advisory Board Against Corruption and its partners had already conducted capacity-building programmes in Liberia, Eswatini, Chad and Mauritius to support the implementation of the continental framework. He commended Nigeria for championing CAPAR and hosting the inaugural General Assembly, while urging member countries to ensure that the Forum delivered actual asset recovery results.

Also speaking, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), called for a harmonised continental standard operating procedure for tracing, freezing, seizing, confiscating, repatriating and managing stolen assets across Africa. He said the framework should respect the domestic laws and sovereignty of member states while setting common minimum standards, clear channels for timely mutual legal assistance, secure information-sharing protocols and safeguards for due process and third-party rights.

Our objective must be simple, to make cooperation faster, recovery more effective, and the management of recovered wealth more transparent and accountable to the people of Africa, he said. The minister also urged stronger beneficial ownership transparency, improved digital asset-tracing capabilities, professional training and independent reporting on how recovered assets were used. He stressed that asset recovery should not be judged only by the value of assets retrieved.

Measuring Success By Developmental Benefit To Citizens

The success of our asset recovery efforts must not be measured solely by the monetary value of assets recovered, but by the transparency of the process, effective asset management, accountability, and the ultimate developmental benefit to our citizens, Fagbemi said. Fagbemi said no country could tackle the concealment of criminal proceeds across borders alone. No country can effectively address these challenges in isolation, he said, calling for stronger cooperation and information exchange among national and international institutions.

He welcomed the Forum's decision to widen its reach beyond traditional law enforcement and anti-corruption bodies to include ministries of finance, tax authorities and revenue agencies. The minister said Nigeria remained committed to strengthening mutual legal assistance mechanisms, inter-agency cooperation and international partnerships to facilitate the recovery and return of illicitly acquired assets. He said the Forum should prioritise practical cooperation and measurable outcomes rather than become another platform for declarations and ceremonial meetings.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission and Chair of the Interim Steering Council of the AARP-F, Dr Musa Aliyu (SAN), said the assembly offered an opportunity to reflect on progress since the Forum's establishment, exchange professional experiences and agree on a common direction for its future. Aliyu said the establishment of the Forum was driven by the recognition that corruption and illicit financial flows transcend national borders and require coordinated responses.

Advertisement

He said the platform was established in Nairobi, Kenya, in April 2025 to strengthen professional cooperation, information sharing and technical expertise among African asset recovery institutions. He identified institutional development, professional capacity building, operational cooperation, strategic partnerships, legal reforms and sustainable funding as priorities for strengthening the Forum.

He said delegates would focus on three institutional milestones over the four days: validating the Forum's Work Plan and Strategic Priorities, electing a Steering Council, and formally handing over from the Interim Steering Council to the new one. On the Work Plan, Aliyu said it will provide the operational framework for translating the Forum's vision and mandate into concrete activities and deliverables.

He urged delegates to participate actively in reviewing the proposals so that they reflect our collective priorities and respond to the needs of the continent. A former Nigerian Ambassador to Russia, Professor Abdullahi Shehu, said Africa lost about $1.8 trillion between 1970 and 2008, adding that illicit financial flows continued to undermine the continent's development and weaken its capacity to finance critical public services.

He noted that although African countries had adopted several anti-corruption conventions, established institutions and enacted relevant laws, implementation remained weak because of inadequate funding, limited investigative capacity, poor institutional coordination and difficulties accessing financial information held in foreign jurisdictions. The former GIABA chief said the Common African Position on Asset Recovery, adopted by African Union leaders in February 2020 following Nigeria's initiative, provided a continental framework for identifying, recovering, repatriating and managing stolen assets.

Urging Implementation Of Asset Recovery Framework

However, he warned that the framework would achieve little without political will, stronger institutions and effective international cooperation. Shehu urged African countries to develop national implementation strategies for CAPAR, establish specialised asset recovery units, strengthen financial intelligence agencies and improve transparency in beneficial ownership information. He also called for improved mutual legal assistance arrangements to address the difficulties associated with tracing and recovering assets transferred through multiple jurisdictions, shell companies and offshore financial centres.

The former ambassador stressed that recovered assets must be transparently managed and deployed for public benefit, warning that recovery without accountability could undermine public confidence. He advocated greater involvement of civil society organisations and the media in tracking recovered assets, monitoring public expenditure and exposing corruption. According to him, journalists can support asset recovery through investigative reporting, data journalism and monitoring the utilisation of recovered public funds.

The General Assembly, holding under the theme From Commitment to Action: Enhancing Africa's Asset Recovery Architecture through Effective Implementation of the Common African Position on Asset Recovery, is expected to validate the Forum's work plan, elect a substantive Steering Council and conclude the transition from the interim leadership to an elected structure.