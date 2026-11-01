Africa Energy Bank Launches with $5 Billion Capital in Abuja, Appoints Helmy Ghazi as First President

The Africa Energy Bank, a $5 billion pan-African financial institution, was formally launched in Abuja to fund oil, gas and energy projects as global lenders reduce fossil fuel financing. Egyptian banker Helmy Ghazi was appointed as its first president.

The Africa Energy Bank has been formally established with an authorised capital of $5 billion. The announcement was made at the bank's inaugural general meeting in Abuja, Nigeria, on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

The African Export-Import Bank and the African Petroleum Producers' Organisation issued a joint statement confirming the launch. At the meeting, participating institutions approved the appointment of Helmy Ghazi as the bank's first president. Ghazi previously served as Deputy CEO and Managing Director, Head of Global Banking, at HSBC Bank Egypt. He has more than 25 years of experience in customer growth, team development, risk management and international markets.

Also read Afreximbank, APPO launch Africa Energy Bank with $5bn capital | Helmy Ghazi becomes inaugural president

African Energy Bank Leadership Appointed

The inaugural Board of Directors was also constituted, comprising representatives from the public and private sectors and policy institutions across Africa. The meeting was attended by Nigeria's Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri; the President and Chairman of Afreximbank, George Elombi; and Côte d'Ivoire's Minister of Mines, Petroleum and Energy, Mamadou Sangafowa-Coulibaly. The bank is structured as an independent, supranational, pan-African financial institution.

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It will mobilise funding from African governments, national oil companies, commercial banks, development finance institutions and private investors. Its mandate covers the entire energy value chain, including exploration and production, transportation, processing, refining, storage and distribution. It will also support power generation and transmission infrastructure. According to Afreximbank and APPO, Africa's energy investment needs are estimated at about $200 billion.

The bank's $5 billion authorised capital represents 2.5 per cent of that requirement, highlighting the scale of additional financing needed. The AEB is intended to help close this gap, especially as traditional short- and long-term financiers withdraw from fossil fuels. Afreximbank disclosed that its total assets and contingencies exceeded $54.1 billion at the end of September 2026. Its shareholder funds stood at $9 billion.

Bank Financing Structure Explained

Afreximbank had earlier approved $1.7 billion as an investment in the bank, making it one of the institution's major backers. APPO, established in Lagos in 1987, has 18 member countries, all of which produce oil, gas or both. It promotes cooperation among African petroleum-producing countries through policy coordination, technical collaboration and knowledge sharing. The idea for the bank emerged as international lenders scaled back funding for oil and gas under climate-related pressure.

In May 2022, APPO ministers meeting in Luanda, Angola, adopted a resolution directing APPO and the Africa Energy Investment Corporation to work toward establishing the bank. In June 2024, Afreximbank and APPO signed the Establishment Agreement and Charter, creating the legal and institutional framework for the bank. The formal launch came approximately four years and five months after the 2022 ministerial resolution.

The delay reflected the complexity of establishing a new supranational lender, including securing capital commitments, agreeing governance arrangements and completing the processes required for the bank to begin operations. According to the joint statement, the bank will provide financing for petroleum exploration, production, transportation, refining and distribution. It will also support Africa's efforts to reduce dependence on imported petroleum products.

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Energy Sector Investment Focus

Beyond petroleum production, the bank is expected to strengthen local processing capacity, expand refining infrastructure and improve the movement of energy products across African markets. The statement added that the bank's mandate includes promoting robust African participation in the continent's energy sector to ensure that Africa's energy future is shaped by Africans. It will also support investments in energy generation and transmission, which are critical to industrialisation and the growing electricity requirements of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence.

The establishment of the bank represents a coordinated effort by African petroleum-producing countries to develop alternative financing arrangements amid changing global investment priorities. Its backers argue that African nations should have greater control over how their energy resources are financed, developed and used. The bank is also expected to support a just energy transition for African countries, reflecting arguments that the continent should not be forced to abandon hydrocarbons while hundreds of millions of people still lack reliable electricity.

Ghazi's immediate priorities include operationalising the bank, strengthening its governance and investment framework, attracting additional capital and beginning to deploy financing to viable energy projects across the continent. For Nigeria, which hosted the inaugural General Assembly in Abuja, the development reinforces its role as a key player in continental energy policy and finance.

If successfully implemented, the AEB could reduce Africa's dependence on foreign lenders for energy projects, accelerate investment in power and petroleum infrastructure, and give member states more influence over the pace and direction of their energy transition.