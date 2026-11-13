Afreximbank Unveils $2bn Fund for African Sub-National Development

The African Export-Import Bank allocates $2 billion to support bankable projects in African sub-national governments. This initiative targets key sectors including agriculture and tourism to drive economic growth across the continent.

The African Export-Import Bank has committed a substantial $2 billion financial facility to fund viable development projects within African sub-national governments. This strategic allocation specifically highlights Cross River State in Nigeria as a key beneficiary and participant in the initiative. The funding is primarily directed toward high-potential sectors such as agriculture and tourism to stimulate local economic growth. Dr. Gainmore Zanamwe, the bank's Director of Trade Facilitation and Investment Promotion, announced this significant financial availability on Thursday in Calabar. The disclosure was made during a media briefing held ahead of the sixth African Sub-Sovereign Governments Network Investment Conference.

Strategic Funding Mechanism for States

The core mechanism of this $2 billion fund operates on the principle of project bankability rather than general financial aid. Dr. Gainmore Zanamwe explicitly dismissed the common notion that lack of capital is the primary obstacle to development in African states. He emphasized that the financial facility is fully prepared to finance projects that meet specific criteria for viability and return. The bank requires state governments to present clear economic development visions alongside prioritized sectors before accessing funds. This approach ensures that money flows into projects with concrete investment objectives and measurable outcomes.

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Conference Details and Stakeholder Engagement

The sixth African Sub-Sovereign Governments Network Investment Conference is scheduled to run from November 12 to 14 in Calabar. This event serves as a critical platform for state governors and sub-national representatives to present investment proposals directly to financiers. Specific sessions for these presentations are set for November 13 and 14, allowing for direct dialogue between governments and investors. The conference aims to provide practical guidance on how to structure and present projects capable of attracting both public and private financing. It brings together African sub-national governments, development finance institutions, investors, and private sector operators to explore partnerships.

Requirements for Accessing Capital

Access to the Afreximbank funding depends strictly on the quality and bankability of the proposed projects submitted by states. Dr. Gainmore Zanamwe instructed that states must first identify two or three priority sectors that require focused promotion and development. He advised against attempting to do everything at once, urging leaders to focus their efforts on sectors aligned with their specific economic strengths. The bank identifies two major routes for raising capital: developing projects that meet Afreximbank's institutional requirements or preparing proposals that attract private investors. This rigorous selection process ensures that available capital translates into tangible investments and real economic impact.

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Historical Performance and Future Outlook

The African Export-Import Bank has a track record of facilitating investment opportunities valued at more than $3 billion over the past five years. During this period, the bank's investment promotion initiative has trained over 2,000 professionals and collaborated with 21 African countries. Dr. Gainmore Zanamwe stressed that the availability of funding requires greater commitment from state governments and private sector operators to be effective. The bank's recent history demonstrates the potential for significant economic uplift when viable projects are properly structured and presented to the market.

Regional Impact and Cross River State Initiatives

In response to this financial opportunity, Pastor Ekpenyong Cobham, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation for Cross River State, addressed the local economic strategy. Speaking on behalf of Governor Bassey Otu, Cobham stated that the state is seeking to leverage its significant agricultural potential to revive the local economy. The Cross River State government is actively working to improve the processing of agricultural products to meet international standards. This effort is designed to attract substantial investment into the sector through an integrated system for production, processing, and marketing. These actions align with the broader goal of utilizing the $2 billion facility to drive sustainable sub-national development across the continent.