Afreximbank will lend US$30 million to NEXIM for on-lending to Nigerian SMEs and export-oriented businesses, including creative-economy enterprises. The agreement was signed during CANEX WKND 2026 in Lagos.

Afreximbank, the African Export-Import Bank, and the Nigerian Export-Import Bank ( NEXIM) announced on Thursday a US$30 million facility to expand access to finance for Nigerian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and export-oriented businesses, including eligible enterprises in the creative economy.

Under the agreement, Afreximbank will lend US$30 million to NEXIM for direct lending to eligible Nigerian SMEs and export-oriented businesses across key sectors. The facility will finance working capital and capital expenditure for export and intra-African trade activities. Eligible businesses in fashion, film, music, design and the wider creative industries are among the intended beneficiaries.

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Signing The 30 Million Facility Agreement

The agreement was signed by Mrs. Kanayo Awani, Afreximbank Executive Vice President, Intra-African Trade and Export Development, and Mr. Abba Bello, NEXIM Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Awani said the facility will enable NEXIM to provide the working capital and investment financing required to support business growth and increase Nigeria's exports across Africa and beyond. She said, Nigeria's SMEs and export-oriented businesses need access to finance to expand production, invest in productive capacity and compete in new markets.

She added that the US$30 million facility will enable NEXIM to provide the working capital and investment financing required to support their growth and increase Nigeria's exports across Africa and beyond. Awani also said that by combining NEXIM's export-finance capabilities with Afreximbank's trade and development mandate, more Nigerian enterprises can build the capacity required to participate in regional and global value chains.

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She noted that eligible creative businesses will also be able to benefit from the facility, supporting CANEX's broader objective of connecting African talent and enterprise with appropriate finance and market opportunities. The facility was announced during CANEX WKND 2026, Afreximbank's flagship programme for Africa's creative and cultural industries. It supports the development of commercially sustainable, export-ready creative businesses through access to finance, skills, markets, commercial partnerships and policy support.

CANEX WKND 2026 Takes Place In Lagos

CANEX WKND 2026 took place from 5 to 8 November at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Cultural and Creative Arts in Lagos. It was organised by Afreximbank, hosted by the Government of Nigeria and delivered in partnership with the African Union Commission and the AfCFTA Secretariat. The event brought together creatives, investors, buyers and policymakers from Africa, the Caribbean and the diaspora.

Bello said the partnership will expand financing opportunities for Nigerian exporters and help more businesses add value locally, fulfil export orders and reach new markets across Africa and beyond. He said, We are delighted to partner with Afreximbank to expand financing opportunities for Nigerian exporters. This US$30 million facility marks an important step in our efforts to help more businesses add value locally, fulfil export orders and reach new markets across Africa and beyond.

Strengthening Nigerian SMEs And Export Capacity

According to Bello, SMEs operating across the export value chain, including eligible businesses in the creative industries, will be able to access financing through the facility. He said the partnership will help more Nigerian businesses strengthen their capacity to compete in regional and global markets, supporting the country's economic diversification. The facility reinforces Afreximbank's broader commitment to expanding access to finance for African SMEs and exporters, including eligible businesses in the creative economy.

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It is part of wider efforts to improve access to trade finance for African SMEs and exporters, particularly businesses seeking to participate in intra-African trade. NEXIM is Nigeria's export credit agency and is owned equally by the Ministry of Finance Incorporated and the Central Bank of Nigeria.